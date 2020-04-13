Rudy Gobert downplays Donovan Mitchell rift, insists Utah Jazz duo are ready to win

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has downplayed that he and team-mate Donovan Mitchell are feuding after a report last week that said the relationship between the two All-Stars was not "salvageable".

Gobert was the first pro athlete in the United States to be revealed to have the coronavirus, forcing commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the NBA season on March 11. The following day, news broke that Mitchell also tested positive.

Gobert admitted in the days after his coronavirus diagnosis that he hadn't taken the threat of the virus seriously enough. He was criticised for touching media members' electronics in a joking manner, making fun of the social distancing rules between the media and players.

"It's true that we didn't speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago," Gobert said on Sunday night during an Instagram Live.

3:04 Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell previously admitted it took him a while to cool off after contracting coronavirus amid irresponsible behaviour from teammate Rudy Gobert.

"We're both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team."

Gobert and Mitchell have combined to lead the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and they were on course to extend that streak with a 41-23 winning record when the season was suspended.

While Mitchell is highly likely to remain with the Jazz beyond the expiration of his rookie contract at the end of next season, Gobert, who becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021, could explore alternative options.

"You know, everyone has got different relationships - it's never perfect," Gobert said.

"People that are married, it's never perfect. So, you know, me and my team-mates, it's far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing - and it's winning. We're both grown men, and we both are going to do what it takes to win."

"There's no fight. It's all about thousands of people are dying every day, and it's all about what we can do to help, what we can do to bring some positive. That's what my focus is on now."