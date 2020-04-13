Please select your default edition
NBA has '25-day plan' to return to game action - reports

Monday 13 April 2020 07:26, UK

LeBron James roars in celebration during the Lakers&#39; victory over the Clippers
Image: LeBron James roars in celebration during the Lakers' victory over the Clippers

The NBA may not know when - or if - play will resume this season, but the league reportedly has a plan to get players into game shape and onto the court should that day come.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Sunday, the league has a "25-day plan" that would kick in after the league sets a return date from the coronavirus-induced layoff and would conclude with players ready to play regular-season games again.

"They're spending a lot of time getting a back-to-basketball plan ready," Windhorst said during a TV interview of what league officials have been working on in recent days.

"What they're looking at is a 25-day return-to-basketball window," he continued. "An 11-day series of individual workouts, where there'd be social distancing for a period of time, and then hopefully a 14-day training camp."

The NBA halted its regular season on March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver has previously said the league does not plan to make any decisions regarding the calendar until at least May 1.

The regular season had about a month remaining when it was suspended, and the playoffs typically take about two months to complete.

The 2020-21 regular season typically would begin in October, although Silver acknowledged that could be affected as well.

