New York Knicks set to appoint Tom Thibodeau as head coach

The New York Knicks are finalising a deal to appoint Tom Thibodeau as head coach on a five-year deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Knicks' hierarchy are working to complete contractual terms and that a signed agreement is "expected in the near future".

Thibodeau, who previously was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, had been considered the frontrunner for the job and had a formal interview in early July.

Thibodeau's decades-long relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose made him an early favourite, despite the team's intention to interview at least 11 candidates. Thibodeau was represented by Creative Artist Agency when Rose and newly hired executive vice president William Wesley ran the agency's basketball department.

Image: Thibodeau has been out of the NBA since being fired by the Timberwolves in January 2019

Rose was expected to make a decision by the end of the month, per the New York Post.

Other candidates to replace David Fizdale, who was fired in December, were Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, Pat Delaney, Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller.

The 62-year-old Thibodeau has a 352-246 career record over eight seasons with the Bulls and Timberwolves, including a 24-32 postseason mark.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the season was halted on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Already out of contention for the playoffs, they are not taking part in the NBA's upcoming restart.

The team's most recent playoff appearance came in the 2012-13 season, when they lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Knicks were 54-28 that season but have not finished with a mark above .500 since.

