Ben Simmons leads Philadelphia 76ers past Memphis Grizzlies in restart scrimmage

Friday night scrimmage wins for Raptors and Thunder

Saturday 25 July 2020 08:08, UK

Ben Simmons rises to the rim to score against the Memphis Grizzlies
Image: Ben Simmons rises to the rim to score against the Memphis Grizzlies

Ben Simmons starred with a strong all-round display and Tobias Harris added a double-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in their scrimmage on Friday.

Friday night's scrimmage game scores

  • Memphis Grizzlies 83-90 Philadelphia 76ers
  • Houston Rockets 83-94 Toronto Raptors
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 98-84 Boston Celtics
Memphis Grizzlies 83-90 Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris backs down a Grizzlies defender 1:43
Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons posted nine points - shooting 4-of-9 from the field - nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 90-83 scrimmage win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Tobias Harris had a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) while Joel Embiid scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Sixers took control of the game in opening half, outscoring the Grizzlies by double figures in the first and second quarters to take a 54-28 half-time lead. Memphis battled back in the third quarter, reducing their deficit 10 points at the start of the final period but Philadelphia held on for the win.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr were double-figure scorers. Rookie of the year favourite Ja Morant supplied seven points and eight assists.

Houston Rockets 83-94 Toronto Raptors

James Harden is guarded by Terence Davis 1:16
Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 94-83 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets led, 75-72, with 9:18 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors went on a 22-4 run over the next six-and-a-half minutes to take control.

Ibaka took advantage of his extended action with Marc Gasol not playing because of a hamstring injury. He shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, and had three rebounds. Ibaka and Pascal Siakam (13 points, five rebounds) controlled the paint against Houston's small-ball scheme, as Toronto out-rebounded Houston, 43-38. Terence Davis also contributed 15 points off the bench.

James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points and 10 assists while going 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook played only 18 minutes but finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Danuel House Jr. also tallied 18 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors will square off against the Suns Tuesday, while the Rockets face the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Thunder 98-84 Boston Celtics

Chris Paul is chased by Gordon Hayward 1:40
Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 98-84 scrimmgae win over the Boston Celtics.

Thunder center Steven Adams also added 17 points in just 15 minutes of play.

The Thunder led 47-42 at half-time and extended their advantage to 10 points at the end of the third quarter.

The Celtics were led by Enes Kanter, who scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

