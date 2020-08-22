Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 35 points as Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando Magic in Game 3

The Bucks lead the Magic 2-1 ahead of Game 4 on Monday

Saturday 22 August 2020 21:42, UK

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Image: Antetokounmpo led the game with 35 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to drive the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. 

Play the NBA Playoff Bracket Challenge

Play the NBA Playoff Bracket Challenge

Make your picks for every round of the players and share your selections with friends

The win saw Milwaukee take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series ahead of Game 4 on Monday.

Antetokounmpo, the favourite to repeat as the league's MVP, made his first eight shots and finished 12 of 14 from the floor. He also received help from fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists after struggling from the field in the series' first two games.

Game leaders

Orlando Magic

  • Points: D.J. Augustin - 24
  • Assists: D.J. Augustin - 6
  • Rebounds: Gary Clark - 8

 

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 35
  • Assists: Eric Bledsoe - 8
  • Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 11

Antetokounmpo drives against Khem Birch
Image: Antetokounmpo drives against Khem Birch

Orlando's Nikola Vucevic finished with 20 points on eight of 19 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while D.J. Augustin had 24 points and six assists and Terrence Ross mustered 20 points as the Magic's biggest contributors off the bench.

Milwaukee's overwhelming performance built on their comfortable victory in Game 2. The Bucks turned stingy defense into easy offense, scoring 50 points in the paint and 14 in transition, complementing that with a 17 of 37 mark from three-point distance.

The Bucks led by as many as 34 points in the third quarter. The Magic got within 104-92 with 7:22 to play in the fourth, but an emphatic Antetokounmpo driving dunk capped a 9-0 spurt to get Milwaukee's lead back over 20 points with 5:24 remaining.

Augustin drives to the basket
Image: Augustin rises to the basket
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Milwaukee used a 15-3 first-quarter run to build a 23-12 lead, before that advantage then ballooned throughout the second quarter and eventually reached 73-43 when Middleton hit a three-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter.

More on this story

The Magic were again without starting forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams (foot), who have not played during this series.

Donte DiVencenzo of the Bucks blocks a shot
Image: Donte DiVencenzo of the Bucks blocks a shot
Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Milwaukee's Marvin Williams and Orlando's James Ennis III were ejected from the game in the second quarter after both players were assessed with double technical fouls for a physical tussle after battling underneath the basket for a rebound.

As the ball moved toward Milwaukee's end of the court, Ennis banged into Williams, then Williams shoved Ennis and grabbed hold of his jersey.

As official Kevin Scott and Milwaukee assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham attempted to break the players up, Ennis forcefully brought his arm forward.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game