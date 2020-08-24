Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks power past Orlando Magic in Game 4 for 3-1 lead

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo garnered 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to drive the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-106 victory over the Orlando Magic for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

His fellow All-Star teammate Khris Middleton also starred late on as the Bucks gave themselves an opportunity to close out the series with a win in Wednesday's Game 5.

It was the most competitive the eighth-seeded Magic have been since their Game 1 upset. Orlando hung around until the fourth quarter, when Milwaukee opened on a 20-5 blitz to earn a 102-83 advantage.

Game leaders Milwaukee Bucks Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 31

Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 8

Rebounds: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 15 Orlando Magic Points: Nikola Vucevic - 31

Assists: Nikola Vucevic, Markelle Fultz - 7

Rebounds: Nikola Vucevic - 11

Middleton scored 13 of his 21 points during the stretch, including three three-pointers.

The Magic made one last surge when Nikola Vucevic hit back-to-back three-pointers and sank two free throws to cut the Bucks' lead to 109-102 with 4:02 to play.

But Kyle Korver answered with a three-pointer to push Milwaukee's advantage back to double digits, before Antetokounmpo followed with a finish through contact to seal the win.

Vucevic finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Markelle Fultz added 15 points, including three go ahead buckets in the third quarter, along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Gary Clark

Orlando also made 18 three-pointers, a necessary counter to a stingy Bucks defense that focuses on protecting the rim.

A three-pointer by Milwaukee's Marvin Williams broke a 41-41 tie with 4:20 left in the second quarter, with the Bucks holding the advantage until the break.

The teams traded leads throughout the third quarter, with an Antetokounmpo three-pointer at the top putting the Bucks up 84-81 with 6.6 seconds remaining in the period to spark their decisive run.

Image: Markelle Fultz rises between Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee shot eight of 24 from the floor, while Orlando went seven of 21 with six turnovers.

The Magic were again without starting forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams (foot), both of whom have been absent throughout the series.

