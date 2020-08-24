Brett Brown: Philadelphia 76ers fire head coach after playoff exit

Brett Brown has been sacked as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers following their first-round playoff exit.

Brown took charge of the Sixers in 2013, coaching the team through their transitional 'Process' rebuilding period, before overseeing runs to the playoffs during his last three campaigns.

The Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 sweep of the Sixers on Sunday in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and Brown was relived of his duties within 24 hours of the defeat.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand confirmed Brown's departure, adding that the team would begin its search for a new head coach immediately.

Image: Brown had been head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers since 2013

"In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history," Brown said in a statement. "In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached.

"I am grateful for my coaching staff and their dedication to our common goal, while also proud to see three of my former assistants now deservedly, NBA head coaches and one a major college head coach.

"I would also like to thank the ownership group, led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, former GM Sam Hinkie, the 76ers' historic alumni, our passionate fans, and finally current GM Elton Brand, who I coached and worked for.

"He is a high-character talent that the 76ers are fortune to have. I sincerely wish him, the players, and the next coaching staff my very best in their pursuit of an NBA championship."

Brown took the Sixers to the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season, where they lost to eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors, in a decisive game 7 on a Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater.

1:51 Highlights of Game 4 of the first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers

Expectations were high for the 2019/20 season with All-Star duo Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons continuing to develop, but an injury to the latter ahead of the playoffs landed a huge blow to the Sixers' post-season hopes.

"I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he's done for the 76ers organisation and the City of Philadelphia," Brand said.

"He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction.

"This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship."

