Blake Griffin agrees to join Brooklyn Nets for rest of season

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin has agreed to join Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, according to reports; the forward agreed a buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday; Griffin is expected to be used off the bench, a role that is new to him

By Reuters

Monday 8 March 2021 07:23, UK

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of this season, ESPN reported on Sunday night.

The agreement comes two days after Griffin agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

A former star with the Los Angeles Clippers who turns 32 on March 16, Griffin averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 31.3 minutes in 20 starts with Detroit this season.

The Nets are expected to use Griffin off the bench - a role he has never had during his 11-year NBA career.

Brooklyn is hoping to make a run at the NBA title behind the star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Griffin's former Los Angeles teammate DeAndre Jordan also is on the Nets.

Griffin has career averages of 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 642 games. He spent his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Clippers and parts of the last four campaigns with Detroit.

