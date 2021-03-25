Houston Rockets trade Victor Oladipo to Miami Heat

The Houston Rockets have traded Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat, ESPN first reported on Thursday evening just minutes before the trade deadline closed.
The Rockets get Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk in the deal, which includes a draft swap, per The Athletic.
Oladipo played in just 20 games for the Rockets after getting dealt to Houston in the mega deal that sent James Harden to New Jersey in January.
Oladipo was averaging 21.2 points per game to go with 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds with Houston. He's a career 17.6 points per game scorer with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Rockets.
Oladipo ruptured his quad, which ended his 2018-19 season and forced him to miss all but 19 games of the 2019-20 season.
The Miami Heat get Victor Oladipo without giving up Herro or Robinson.— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) March 25, 2021
Is it any surprise at all that Pat Riley once again worked his magic? pic.twitter.com/yQAd2DZNqa
Oldadipo turned down a two-year, $45.2 million extension with the Rockets. Bradley played in just 10 games for the Heat after signing a one-year deal with them in the offseason, averaging 8.5 points per game. He missed time due to injuries and COVID protocols. A two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection,
Bradley won an NBA championship last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Olynyk, 29, spent the past three-plus seasons in Miami after a four-year stint in Boston. Olynyk averaged 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 265 games with the Heat and is set to become a free agent after the season.