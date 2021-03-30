Please select your default edition
Jeff Teague: Milwaukee Bucks to sign point guard after being waved by Orlando Magic - reports

Jeff Teague is reportedly set for sign for the Milwaukee Bucks; the point guard was traded to Orlando Magic from the Boston Celtics in a deal that sent Evan Fournier to Boston but he was waived by the Magic on Saturday

Tuesday 30 March 2021 07:41, UK

Jeff Teague last featured in the NBA for Boston Celtics and is now set to join Milwaukee Bucks
Image: Jeff Teague last featured in the NBA for Boston Celtics and he is now set to join Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign point guard Jeff Teague, according to multiple reports.

Teague was available after being waived by Orlando on Saturday, two days after the Magic acquired him from the Boston Celtics at the trading deadline.

Teague averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 34 appearances (five starts) for Boston before the trade that included Evan Fournier being sent from the Magic to the Celtics.

The 32-year-old Teague will be reunited with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was his coach for three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.

Under Budenholzer, Teague was an All-Star during the 2014-15 season, when he averaged 15.9 points and 7.0 assists in 73 appearances (72 starts).

Teague spent his first seven seasons with the Hawks before being traded to the Indiana Pacers prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a second stint with the Hawks for part of last season.

Teague has career averages of 12.3 points and 5.6 assists in 805 career games (598 starts) over 12 seasons.

