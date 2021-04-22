Chris Paul helps Phoenix Suns hang on to beat Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul compiled 28 points and eight assists to lift the Phoenix Suns past the host Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference battle of contenders 116-113.

Wednesday night's NBA results Chicago Bulls 105 - 121 Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 122 Indiana Pacers Phoenix Suns 116 - 113 Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets 103 - 114 Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors 114 - 118 Washington Wizards Utah Jazz 112 - 89 Houston Rockets Atlanta Hawks 127 - 137 New York Knicks (OT) Detroit Pistons 117 - 127 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 107 - 87 San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies 105 - 117 Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets 106 - 105 Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves 125 - 128 Sacramento Kings

Devin Booker added 19 points and Mikal Bridges had 18 for the Suns. Booker had scored at least 30 in each of his past seven meetings with the Sixers.

Cameron Johnson contributed 15 points and DeAndre Ayton chipped in with 10 for the Suns (42-16), who hold the best road record in the league, 19-7.

The depleted Sixers (39-19) played without Ben Simmons (illness), Seth Curry (hip) and Tobias Harris (knee). It was the third consecutive game that Harris sat out.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 38 points and 17 rebounds. Danny Green scored 18 points, Tyrese Maxey added 14, Furkan Korkmaz put up 12 and George Hill had 11. Dwight Howard swept 11 rebounds.

The Sixers have lost consecutive home games for the first time all season.

Booker's long jumper with 2:03 left gave the Suns a 109-101 advantage, but Korkmaz's 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left cut the deficit to two.

Paul made one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left for a 116-113 lead. Embiid tossed a 75-foot shot in and out of the rim as time expired.

The Suns lost Jae Crowder to a sprained right ankle in the second quarter, and the team announced soon after that he would not return.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and nine rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-105 for their fourth straight win.

Will Barton scored 14 points and Aaron Gordon and Facundo Campazzo had 12 each for Denver (38-20). Austin Rivers, signed to a 10-day contract on Tuesday, had five points in his Nuggets debut.

Damian Lillard scored 22 points in his return from a three-game absence, and Norman Powell had 17 points but missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it for the Trail Blazers.

CJ McCollum added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists; Robert Covington and Carmelo Anthony scored 12 apiece and Enes Kanter finished with 11 for Portland. Covington added eight rebounds.

The Trail Blazers (32-26) have lost three straight and seven of their last nine.

Jokic made one of two free throws to put the Nuggets up 104-103 with 1:15 remaining. After Lillard misfired on a 3-pointer, Jokic was fouled and hit both free throws with 40 seconds left.

Lillard made a driving layup, and Denver missed on the other end.

Powell was tied up with Gordon for a jump ball with 4.5 seconds left, and the tip went to the Trail Blazers. Covington passed it to Powell, who missed a 9-foot floater at the buzzer.

Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson combined for 10 3-pointers as the Utah Jazz overwhelmed the Houston Rockets from the perimeter in their 112-89 road victory.

Ingles finished 6-for-10 from behind the arc for 21 points while Clarkson scored 22 points off the bench on 4-for-9 3-point shooting as the Jazz (44-15), first in the NBA in 3-pointers made and attempted per game, went 17-for-46 from deep.

Utah outpaced the Rockets (15-44) in every conceivable manner but the 3-point shooting resonated as Houston shot 10-for-49 on 3s.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points and hit three 3s while Georges Niang chipped in 13 points and three 3s off the bench.

Rudy Gobert wasn't part of the 3-point barrage for Utah but finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocked shots. Wall led the Rockets with 21 points and six assists while Wood chipped in 16 points and eight boards.

Playing short-handed and trailing by as many as 18 points, the Los Angeles Clippers fought back to earn a 117-105 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Luke Kennard led Los Angeles with a season-high 28 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 25 points. Terance Mann totaled 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Ivica Zubac added 18 points and seven boards.

The Clippers (42-19) finished with four of their five starters in double figures. Los Angeles posted their third consecutive win and earned a 10th victory in 11 games.

Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies (29-28) with 22 points and four assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points, Kyle Anderson added 12 and Desmond Bane chipped in 10 as Memphis fell to 2-2 on a seven-game road trip.

Jackson was making his first appearance in a game since last August. He had not played since sustaining a season-ending torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery in the NBA's Orlando-area bubble last year.

Luka Doncic came within one assist of a triple-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Brunson came off the bench to add 20 points, and the host Dallas Mavericks pulled out of a skid with a 127-117 defeat of the Detroit Pistons.

The Mavericks (31-26) came into Wednesday's matchup with losses in four of their previous five games, including the first two to start their five-game homestand.

1:20 Luka Doncic contributed 30 points as Dallas ended their four-game losing run against Detroit

Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points for Dallas, Josh Richardson added 12, Dorian Finney-Smith registered 11 and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 15 off the bench. The Mavericks lost Maxi Kleber to an apparent lower back injury after he drew a charge in the first half.

Detroit trailed by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, but pulled within eight on a pair of Cory Joseph free throws with 3:26 remaining. Joseph matched a season-high with 24 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 26 points.

Mason Plumlee grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 13 points. Wayne Ellington and Saddiq Bey added 11 points in the loss.

Buddy Hield drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings notched a 128-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to salvage the second contest of a back-to-back between the teams.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 30 points and seven assists and Hield made seven 3-pointers as part of a 29-point effort as the Kings (24-35) prevailed for just the second time in the past 12 games. Sacramento outscored the Timberwolves 26-12 over the final 5:48.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 points and reserve Naz Reid added 24 on 11-of-15 shooting as the Timberwolves (16-44) again failed to post back-to-back victories since winning their first two games of the season.

Hield's final 3-pointer gave the Kings a 126-125 edge and Fox added two free throws with 1.4 seconds left. Minnesota's final chance was thwarted when Damian Jones leapt to swat aside the inbound pass.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points for the Kings.