Julius Randle scores 40 as streaking New York Knicks edge Atlanta Hawks in overtime

Julius Randle scored 13 of his 40 points in the final 11 minutes - six minutes of regulation and the overtime period - for the host New York Knicks, who remained red-hot by storming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 137-127.

Wednesday night's NBA results Chicago Bulls 105 - 121 Cleveland Cavaliers Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 122 Indiana Pacers Phoenix Suns 116 - 113 Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets 103 - 114 Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors 114 - 118 Washington Wizards Utah Jazz 112 - 89 Houston Rockets Atlanta Hawks 127 - 137 New York Knicks (OT) Detroit Pistons 117 - 127 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 107 - 87 San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies 105 - 117 Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets 106 - 105 Portland Trail Blazers Minnesota Timberwolves 125 - 128 Sacramento Kings

The Knicks (33-27) scored the first 10 points of overtime to survive a battle of attrition, lock up their eighth straight win - the franchise's longest winning streak since March 2014 - and move past the Hawks (32-27) into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

New York hasn't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each had 20 points off the New York bench. Reggie Bullock (18 points) and RJ Barrett (16 points) each got into double digits for the Knicks, who lost Taj Gibson to a lacerated eyelid early in the second quarter.

Another New York center, Nerlens Noel, sustained a lacerated lip after being hit by Clint Capela in the middle of the third quarter but returned with 9:53 to go in the fourth.

The costliest injury of the night may have been sustained by Hawks star point guard Trae Young, who had 20 points and 14 assists before spraining his left ankle with 1:13 left in the third. He missed a floater and landed on the foot of third-string Knicks center Norvel Pelle.

Young pounded the floor with his fist before being helped off the court by a pair of teammates, and he didn't return to action.

Capela, who landed hard on his back after stepping on Rose's foot with 5:31 left in the fourth, had 25 points and 22 rebounds for the Hawks, who lost for the second time in seven games. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points while John Collins had 18 points and Kevin Huerter added 17 points for Atlanta. Lou Williams scored 11 points off the bench.

Golden State Warriors 114 - 118 Washington Wizards

The streaking Washington Wizards harassed Stephen Curry into 7-for-25 shooting while getting 29 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in a 118-114 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Curry was outscored by 11 points on this night by Beal, who did much of his damage at the foul line (11-for-11). Beal shot just 8-for-21 from the floor.

Westbrook finished with 14 points, a game-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists, though he turned the ball over nine times.

The Wizards (25-33) earned their season-high sixth consecutive win while handing the Warriors just their second loss in the past seven games.

Up 19 early and down 11 in the fourth quarter, the Wizards rallied behind the late scoring of Westbrook and Beal before Davis Bertans turned a Beal assist into a 3-pointer that gave Washington a 110-108 lead with two minutes remaining.

The Warriors drew even one last time on two Kelly Oubre Jr. foul shots 19 seconds later, but Westbrook and Beal countered with back-to-back layups, putting the Wizards in front for good.

Golden State (29-30) had one last chance to tie after a Curry layup with 21.2 seconds left and an Andrew Wiggins steal nine seconds later.

Wiggins' driving attempt rolled off the rim with 8.1 seconds remaining, after which Bertans dropped in a pair of clinching free throws.

Brooklyn Nets 103 - 114 Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 114-103 in Tampa for their fourth straight win.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points for the Raptors (25-34), who have won both games against the Nets this season with one more to play. The Raptors have won 11 straight home games over the Nets.

Fred VanVleet added 17 points for the Raptors and Kyle Lowry added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets (39-20). Bruce Brown had 21 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Joe Harris had 14 points and Landry Shamet (3-for-17 from the floor) had 10.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant (thigh) and James Harden (hamstring). Toronto's Chris Boucher, who had four points and seven rebounds in 11 minutes, left the game early in the fourth quarter with a left knee sprain and did not return.

The Raptors led by as many as 18 points during the third quarter and took an 11-point advantage into the fourth.

Miami Heat 107 - 87 San Antonio Spurs

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler added 18 points and 11 assists as the visiting Miami Heat saved their best basketball for the final quarter and a half during a 107-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The game was the first of a home back-to-back for the Spurs, who play Detroit on Thursday.

Adebayo was a force throughout, but especially late in the third quarter as he and Goran Dragic had key baskets when the Heat swept to the front for good with a 10-2 run.

Miami were their most dominant in the fourth quarter. Leading just 82-79, the Heat scored 15 of the ensuing 17 points as San Antonio went more than six minutes without a field goal.

Tyler Herro hit for 22 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, for the Heat (31-28). Duncan Robinson added 10 points for Miami, who have won three straight games.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs (28-29) with 15 points, while Derrick White had 13 and Dejounte Murray scored 11. Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with five blocked shots for San Antonio, who scored just 15 points in a lacklustre fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 122 Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

The Pacers (27-31) snapped a three-game losing streak while the Thunder's losing streak stretched to 12.

Caris LeVert added 28 points for Indiana while Oshae Brissett, making just his second career start, scored a career-high 23 points. Brissett hadn't scored more than 13 in any of his first 25 career games over the last two seasons.

Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 26 points, tying his career high two days after scoring 26 for the first time.

Svi Mykhailiuk added 20 points while Moses Brown had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After losing the first eight games in their losing streak by an average of more than 27 points, the Thunder have been more competitive recently. Three of their past four losses have come by six points each.

Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski left the game just more than six minutes in with a non-COVID-related illness and did not return.

Chicago Bulls 105 - 121 Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton scored 30 points and had seven assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-105 home victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Sexton shot 11-for-17 from the field and was one of five Cavaliers (21-37) to score in double figures. Darius Garland also had 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting as Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago (24-34) with 16 points off the bench while Thaddeus Young and Coby White each had 14 points. Young also had eight rebounds and Patrick Williams finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls trailed from start to finish and turned the ball over 20 times leading to 23 Cavaliers points.

Chicago slipped out of the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, the final spot in the play-in tournament for the last two postseason berths.

The Bulls, who had a brief two-game winning streak snapped, played again without Zach LaVine, who missed his fourth consecutive game due to health and safety protocols.