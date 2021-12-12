Joel Embiid takes over late as Philadelphia 76ers deny Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers delayed Stephen Curry's bid to break Ray Allen's career 3-point record in a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Curry scored 18 points and shot 3 of 14 from 3-point range to move within six of matching Allen's record. Curry's next shot at the record is Monday night at Indiana in the second game of a five-game trip. He needed nine 3s against the Sixers to tie Allen's mark of 2,973 regular-season 3s from 1996-2014.

Golden State dropped to 21-5, falling a half-game behind Phoenix for the NBA lead. Jordan Poole scored 23 points for the visitors in the loss.

Curry had one 3 attempt blocked and he had an airball on another, and was largely shut down over 36 minutes by Matisse Thybulle. Curry was 6 of 20 from the floor and the Warriors were held under 100 points for the second time this season.

The Sixers outscored the Warriors 32-20 in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris scored 16 points.

Saturday night's NBA results Golden State Warriors 93-102 Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic 104-106 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets 127-112 San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings 103-117 Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz 123-98 Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls 92-118 Miami Heat

Houston Rockets 106-113 Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson, Kennard shine as Clippers defeat Magic

Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift Los Angeles past Orlando.

Jackson - who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter - hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony's 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left. The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points. The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points.

Jokic shines as Nuggets gain revenge over Spurs

Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists as Denver avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio,

The Nuggets had a balanced effort two nights after their most lethargic performance of the season. Denver never led and was dominated in the paint and on 3-pointers in falling 123-111 to San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Nuggets went 20 for 43 on 3-pointers on Saturday and matched their season high for made 3s. Lonnie Walker IV scored 16 points for San Antonio.

Mobley has 15 pts and 15 rebounds as Cavs beat Kings

Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as Cleveland beat Sacramento, matching its team record with 81 first-half points.

Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 21 points.

Jazz rout Wizards for 7th straight win

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Washington for their seventh straight victory.

Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the fourth time in five games and for the ninth time in 14.

Robinson's season-high helps Heat beat Bulls

Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points as Miami beat short-handed Chicago.

Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points for Chicago. The Bulls lost two additional players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson were ruled out, joining leading scorer DeMar DeRozan as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr.

Grizzlies beat Rockets on Randolph's jersey night

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 19 points as Memphis held off Houston.

Christian Wood had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Houston. Armoni Brooks provided a spark off the Houston bench, scoring 18 points. Alperen Sengun finished with 15 and Garrison Mathews added 12 points as the Rockets lost their second game in two nights.

The night was also a celebration of former Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, who was honoured with having his number 50 retired, the first Memphis player to receive that recognition.