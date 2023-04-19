NBA playoffs: Draymond Green gets one-game suspension without pay after stamp on Domantas Sabonis

Golden State forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay after stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis during Monday’s playoff loss.

The NBA made the announcement late on Tuesday, with the decision meaning Green will now miss Game Three of the Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Kings on Thursday night.

Executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars confirmed the decision, while a statement from the NBA said: "The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Golden State trail the best-of-seven series 2-0 ahead of Thursday's home match at the Chase Center, the first time during the Stephen Curry era the Warriors have been down by two games in their last 28 playoff series.

What did Green do?

In the fourth quarter of the Kings' 114-106 Game Two win Monday night, Green stomped on the chest of Sabonis after Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step on Sabonis, who stayed down for several minutes as officials reviewed the play.

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green's leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

"My leg got grabbed," said Green, referring to a play in Game 1 with Malik Monk. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I have to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far."

Green's past disciplinary problems

Green has long walked a fine line of pushing the limits with officials - and has even expressed he now feels they're out to get him. The 33-year-old has been called for six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games and ejected in one against Memphis last season.

In 2016, Green was suspended for a crucial Game Five loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. The Warriors wound up losing in seven.

Coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers have long supported Green's fiery nature that leads to technical fouls. Myers even sat with Green next door to Oracle Arena at the Oakland Coliseum when Green was suspended for that 2016 game.

In November 2018, Green was suspended by the Warriors for conduct detrimental to the team. Green had secured a rebound in an overtime loss to the Clippers and, with Kevin Durant calling for the ball, dribbled the length of the court into traffic as the Warriors failed to get a shot off.

