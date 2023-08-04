Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to score 10,000 career points

Forty-one-year old Diana Taurasi has made history by becoming the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 career points, reaching the milestone for Phoenix Mercury in their win over Atlanta Dream on Thursday night..

With eight minutes and 23 seconds left in the third quarter, Taurasi swished a three-pointer to put Phoenix up 51-39 and hit five figures in career scoring.

She finished the night with 42 points - her highest single-game total since 2010 - as she went 12-of-21 shooting from the field, with 6-of-13 success from three-point range and a 12-of-12 effort at the foul line.

Mercury won 91-71 as the 41-year-old Taurasi became the oldest player in WNBA history to produce a 40-point game.

"I just kind of felt good and they were looking for me," Taurasi said, according to ESPN. "And sometimes (the shots) go in because they go in, because it's your day. And today was my night."

Taurasi entered the night needing 18 points to make history, and she had 10 points by half-time. She quickly sank a layup and soon added a three-pointer. On the Mercury's next possession, she took a pass from Moriah Jefferson and drained the milestone three.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement: "On behalf of the WNBA and basketball fans worldwide, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Diana on reaching the incredible milestone of 10,000 points as she continues to author new chapters in an illustrious WNBA career. I have had the pleasure of watching her play first as a fan and now as Commissioner of the WNBA.

"Diana's achievement stands as a testament to her skill, determination, and unwavering dedication to the game, which along with her competitive nature, has captivated fans with her incredible scoring ability, clutch performances, and unparalleled basketball IQ. We are honoured to witness this milestone."

Taurasi, who was drafted first overall by Phoenix in 2004, is a three-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and the league's regular-season MVP in 2009. She is a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time All-WNBA first-team honouree.

In addition to her WNBA exploits, Taurasi is one of the most decorated basketball Olympians of all time, having won five gold medals with Team USA.

In her 19th WNBA season, Taurasi entered play Thursday averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.