NBA draft 2024: Atlanta Hawks take France's Zaccharie Risacher as No 1 pick

Atlanta Hawks made forward Zaccharie Risacher the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft as a Frenchman became the initial selection for the second year running.

Risacher's compatriot Victor Wembanyama went as No 1 pick 12 months ago after being acquired by San Antonio Spurs.

Risacher is the fourth international player to be drafted first, with he and Wembanyama following in the footsteps of Italy's Andrea Bargnani, who went to Toronto Raptors in 2006 and China's Yao Ming, whom Houston Rockets signed in 2002.

The Frenchman told ESPN: "It's a blessing. So exciting. There's a lot of feelings and emotions right now. I don't know what to say, but it's definitely special. I'm so blessed."

Image: Risacher follows in the footsteps of fellow Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama who was No 1 pick in last year's NBA draft

Risacher most recently played for JL Bourg-en-Bresse of LNB Elite, France's premier division of professional basketball.

The 19-year-old - who in 32 games last season averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists - will sign a four-year, $57.2m [£45.3m] contract with the Hawks, according to Spotrac.

Another Frenchman, Alexandre Sarr, was selected by the Washington Wizards second as for just the third time in NBA history the top two picks did not have college experience.

Sarr, 19, spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Perth Wildcats of Australia's National Basketball League, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27 games.

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard went to the Houston Rockets at No 3, while UConn's Stephon Castle landed with the San Antonio Spurs at No 4 and Ron Holland II of G League Ignite joinied the Detroit Pistons to round out the top five.

