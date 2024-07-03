LeBron James signs new £81.5m deal with Los Angeles Lakers after son Bronny James is drafted by same team

LeBron James has signed a new two-year £81.5m ($104m) deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to reports, keeping him with the team that just signed his son Bronny James.

The Lakers selected Bronny in the second round of the NBA Draft last week, putting the pair in position to be the first on-court father-son duo in NBA history.

Bronny signed his first NBA contract on Wednesday, with the Lakers announcing a four-year deal worth £6.2m ($7.9m) - with his rookie year salary set to be around the £940,000 ($1.2m) mark.

With LeBron's new deal, the 39-year-old is set to become the first player in NBA history to eclipse the $500m mark for career earnings.

The 2024-25 season is set to be LeBron's 22nd in the NBA, tying Vince Carter for the league record. He has won one championship in his six seasons with the Lakers and four in total.

Last season, the Lakers were unable to get through the first round of the NBA playoffs for the fourth time in LeBron's six years with the team.

Before joining the Lakers, James reached the NBA Finals for eight consecutive years with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers and won at least a single playoff series in 13 consecutive seasons.

Turning 40 in December, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season - as the oldest active player in the league.

He is the NBA's all-time leader in points (40,474), fourth in assists (11,009), sixth in games played (1,492) and eighth in both three-pointers made (2,410) and steals (2,275).

His 20 All-Star selections is a record, as are his 20 appearances on the All-NBA team. He holds the records for being both the youngest player (in 2004-05), and oldest player (2023-24), to make an All-NBA squad.

