Golden State Warriors plan to offer max contracts to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson - reports

The Golden State Warriors plan to offer five-year max contracts to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, despite significant injuries to both players, according to reports.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Friday's edition of the network's 'First Take' show that Durant's torn Achilles and Thompson's torn ACL will not discourage the Warriors.

Both players sustained the injuries in the NBA Finals, won by the Toronto Raptors.

"It is my understanding in talking to people with the Warriors organization is that their intention is to continue and offer Kevin Durant a full five-year max contract and to offer Klay a full five-year max contract," Windhorst said.

Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30. Durant can decline his $31.5m player option and also become a free agent.

If both players re-sign with the Warriors, the team would owe more than $350m in payroll and luxury taxes, Windhorst said, adding the team would have ample money to pay the bills.

The Warriors are moving from Oracle Arena in Oakland across the bay to Chase Center in San Francisco, which Windhorst said will be a "cash cow".

It could be a while before either player plays at Chase Center, however.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday night Durant will miss the 2019-20 season. While no official timetable has been given for his return, Yahoo Sports on Friday said he would miss at least nine months, citing league sources.

