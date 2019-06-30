Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard 'discuss signing with same team'

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard 'discuss signing with same team'

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant face off during the NBA Finals

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed signing free-agent deals with the same team, according to a report on Saturday.

The possible combination of Durant and Leonard adds a new level of intrigue as the NBA's signing period opens Sunday evening. The most likely scenarios for the pair to play together would be with the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Durant reportedly plans to meet with four teams - the Knicks, Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Leonard's list is expected to include the Knicks, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

In the days leading up to free agency, rumours have swirled about various combinations of superstars.

2:13 Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri hopes the franchise's NBA title run last season will persuade Kawhi Leonard to stay in free agency

Multiple reports have indicated that Brooklyn could be interested in a package of Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving.

2:30 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant as basketball's 'ultimate weapon'

Other reports have linked Leonard with the Lakers, where he could join LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It is also possible that both players could return to their most recent teams. Leonard's Raptors held off Durant's Warriors in this year's NBA Finals, during which Durant tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5.

He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.