Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard 'discuss signing with same team'

Sunday 30 June 2019 07:31, UK

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant face off during the NBA Finals
Image: Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant face off during the NBA Finals

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed signing free-agent deals with the same team, according to a report on Saturday.

The possible combination of Durant and Leonard adds a new level of intrigue as the NBA's signing period opens Sunday evening. The most likely scenarios for the pair to play together would be with the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

NBA free agency and trade tracker

NBA free agency and trade tracker

Where will Kyrie, Kawhi and KD be playing next season?

Durant reportedly plans to meet with four teams - the Knicks, Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Leonard's list is expected to include the Knicks, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

In the days leading up to free agency, rumours have swirled about various combinations of superstars.

Kawhi Leonard lifts the NBA Finals MVP trophy 2:13
Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri hopes the franchise's NBA title run last season will persuade Kawhi Leonard to stay in free agency

Multiple reports have indicated that Brooklyn could be interested in a package of Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant smiles during his 50-point performance in the Warriors&#39; Game 6 win over the Clippers 2:30
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant as basketball's 'ultimate weapon'

Other reports have linked Leonard with the Lakers, where he could join LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

It is also possible that both players could return to their most recent teams. Leonard's Raptors held off Durant's Warriors in this year's NBA Finals, during which Durant tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5.

He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK