WNBA: Kayla Thornton scores 10 fourth-quarter points as Dallas Wings beat Los Angeles Sparks

Kayla Thornton scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Kaela Davis scored a season-high 13 points as the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-62 on Tuesday night.
Thornton scored eight straight Dallas points in a two-minute span to extend the Wings' lead to 70-58. It started with a baseline jumper to beat the shot clock and capped by a fast-break lay-up.
Arike Ogunbowale and Glory Johnson each scored 14 points for Dallas (5-9). Ogunbowale scored 10 points in the first half to help Dallas take a 37-32 lead.
Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Riquna Williams added 14 points for Los Angeles (7-7). Williams and Ogwumike combined to make 10 of Los Angeles' 14 first-half field goals.
Candace Parker played just six first-half minutes and did not return for Los Angeles because of a foot injury.
Chelsea Gray, averaging 14.1 points, was held to three points in 33 minutes. Los Angeles shot 4-of-19 from three-point range.
