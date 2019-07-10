WNBA: Kayla Thornton scores 10 fourth-quarter points as Dallas Wings beat Los Angeles Sparks

Highlights of the Los Angeles Sparks' visit to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA

Kayla Thornton scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Kaela Davis scored a season-high 13 points as the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-62 on Tuesday night.

Thornton scored eight straight Dallas points in a two-minute span to extend the Wings' lead to 70-58. It started with a baseline jumper to beat the shot clock and capped by a fast-break lay-up.

Arike Ogunbowale and Glory Johnson each scored 14 points for Dallas (5-9). Ogunbowale scored 10 points in the first half to help Dallas take a 37-32 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Riquna Williams added 14 points for Los Angeles (7-7). Williams and Ogwumike combined to make 10 of Los Angeles' 14 first-half field goals.

Candace Parker played just six first-half minutes and did not return for Los Angeles because of a foot injury.

Chelsea Gray, averaging 14.1 points, was held to three points in 33 minutes. Los Angeles shot 4-of-19 from three-point range.

