Odyssey Sims hits clutch jumper to earn Minnesota Lynx narrow win over Chicago Sky

Odyssey Sims hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play and finished with 16 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 73-72 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night.
Wednesday night's WNBA scores
- Minnesota Lynx 73-72 Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Mercury 91-68 Washington Mystics
- Las Vegas Aces 74-71 Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Sun 75-78 Atlanta Dream
Minnesota Lynx 73-72 Chicago Sky
Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie.
Asia Taylor, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 2, scored a career-high 13 points. The Lynx (9-6) have now won three in row.
Sims drove, spun into the lane, pump faked to get her defender in the air and hit a jumper that proved to be the winner. Chicago's Allie Quigley missed a deep three-point shot as time expired.
Quigley scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and tied her career high with six three-pointers, including two during a 14-0 run that gave the Sky (7-8) a 55-54 lead, their first since midway through the first quarter, with 22 seconds left in the third.
There were three ties and nine lead changes from there.
Phoenix Mercury 91-68 Washington Mystics
Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-68 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.
Griner and Bonner each scored 15 points in the first half, and Phoenix used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 49-44 lead at the break. The Mercury led 70-58 at the end of the third quarter and held Washington to 10 fourth-quarter points.
Briann January added 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix (7-6).
Tianna Hawkins paced Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Ariel Atkins added 14 points. The Mystics lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday. She is averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the season
Las Vegas Aces 74-71 Indiana Fever
Liz Cambage had 19 points and six rebounds, A'ja Wilson scored 12 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 74-71 for their fourth straight victory.
Cambage made a driving lay-up to give Las Vegas a 70-68 lead until Indiana rookie Teaira McCowan grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 33.7 seconds left to tie it.
Wilson scored inside on a broken play with 15.1 seconds left and added two free throws on Las Vegas' next possession for a three-point lead. The Fever did not get off a three-point attempt on their final possession.
Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum each scored 14 points for Las Vegas (10-5), who have won eight straight over Indiana.
Candice Dupree scored 13 points and McCowan had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (6-10). The Fever had just four points through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter.
Connecticut Sun 75-78 Atlanta Dream
Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds in Atlanta's victory over Connecticut.
Renee Montgomery added 12 points for Atlanta (4-10) while Courtney Williams led Connecticut (9-6) with 13 points.
