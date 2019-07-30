WNBA All-Star 2019: Erica Wheeler scores 25 points as Team Wilson beat Team Delle Donne

Highlights from Team Wilson's victory over Team Delle Donne in the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

Erica Wheeler drained 25 points as Team Wilson bested Team Delle Donne 129-126 in the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

Brittney Griner powered home an All-Star record three dunks for Team Delle Donne, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage.

Image: Brittney Griner throws down one of her three dunks during the WNBA All-Star Game

The Australian 6ft 8in center had her own fun in the game, playing point guard. She waved off Aces team-mate Kayla McBride when she tried to come over and take over the guard position.

The NBA experimented with two new rules during the contest, having a 20-second shot clock and allowing both teams to sub in one player on offense in a hockey-like move once a quarter. The shot clock barely made a difference as neither team came close to seeing it reach single digits. Team Delle Donne was the first to use the hockey-like sub putting Courtney Vandersloot in late in the first quarter.

Image: Erica Wheeler celebrates after receiving her MVP trophy at the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

Erica Wheeler, one of six first-time All-Stars, made the most of her debut, earning MVP honours by scoring 25 points.

The Indiana Fever guard hit her first six shots - all three-pointers - to lead Team Wilson to a 77-63 lead at the half.

DeWanna Bonner rallied Team Delle Donne in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the period to get it within 10. The team cut it to three with 41.5 seconds left on Nneka Ogwumike's jumper. Wheeler answered though as the shot clock was winding down, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key. She did a dance on the other end to celebrate.

The 255 combined points were the most in All-Star history.

Image: Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul chat with Chelsea Gray at the WNBA All-Star-Game

With the event in Las Vegas, it was a star-studded event. NBA player Chris Paul was sitting courtside as well as Kobe Bryant, who got a huge ovation from the crowd when he was introduced.

Team Delle Donne member Jewell Loyd came over and gave Bryant's daughter a hug. Loyd and Bryant go back a long way. The trio took a photo together at the half. Bryant was sitting a few seats over from Sue Bird and her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe, who led the US women's soccer team to the World Cup title earlier this month.

Image: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe watch the action at the WNBA All-Star Game

Bird, Rapinoe and Breanna Stewart helped throw T-shirts to the crowd in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas put on a show, with members of Cirque du Soleil performing while the All-Stars were being introduced.

Team captain A'ja Wilson wasn't able to play in the game because of an injured right ankle. She thanked the crowd in a heartfelt speech before the tip. Wilson was active on the sidelines during the game cheering on her teammates. Allie Quigley started in her place.

