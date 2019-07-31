Jonquel Jones scores 27 points as Connecticut Sun hold off Chicago Sky 100-94 for fifth straight win

Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season as the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 100-94 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Tuesday night's WNBA scores Chicago Sky 94-100 Connecticut Sun

1:17 Highlights from the Chicago Sky's visit to the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the second half until Chicago got as close as 94-90 on Courtney Vandersloot's three-pointer with 1:18 left. Jones grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sun's next possession, was fouled and hit two free throws. She added two more foul shots as Connecticut made six straight in the final minute.

Jasmine Thomas added 18 points, and Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams each scored 12 for Connecticut (14-6), which reached the century mark for the first time this season. Allie Quigley led Chicago (11-9) with 24 points and four three-pointers. Vandersloot had 22 points and 11 assists.

1:35 Highlights from the Phoenix Mercury's visit to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 of her season-high 33 points in the third quarter as the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93.

Washington led by as many as 23 points, but Phoenix closed to 95-93 on Leilani Mitchell's eighth three-pointer with 1:21 remaining. Kristi Toliver answered with a triple at the other end and Natasha Cloud made a foul shot with 20.5 seconds remaining to help close it out.

Toliver had 25 points for Washington (13-6) and Cloud finished with 12. The Mercury wasted a terrific performance by Mitchell, who was 8-of-12 from long range to tie a WNBA single-game record for made three-pointers. She finished with a career-high 28 points.

Brittney Griner had 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points.

1:17 Highlights of the Dallas Wings' visit to face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

Tamera Young scored a season-high 18 points and Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 86-54.

Las Vegas (14-6), winners of eight of nine games, are tied with Connecticut for the best record in the WNBA. Dallas (5-15) has yet to win a game on the road this season, dropping 16 straight in the regular season dating to last year.

Jackie Young had seven of the Aces' 27 assists on 30 field goals. A'ja Wilson, averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, missed her third straight game with an ankle injury.

Las Vegas center Liz Cambage scored just six points on 1-of-12 shooting against her former team, snapping the longest active WNBA streak of double-figure scoring games at 50. She only played 19 minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 15 points. Dallas made just six of their first 27 shots and finished the half shooting just 22.2 per cent. The Wings were held to four field goals in the third quarter and trailed 67-38.

