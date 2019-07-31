CJ McCollum says three-year Portland Trail Blazers extension is a testament to his work ethic

CJ McCollum says his three-year extension with the Portland Trail Blazers is a testament to the hard work he has put in throughout his career

CJ McCollum said his three-year extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, reportedly worth £82m ($100m), is a testament to the work ethic he has displayed throughout his career.

McCollum agreed to the contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. It increases the 27-year-old's current deal to five years and £129m ($157m) through to 2023-24.

Speaking to reporters after signing the extension, McCollum said: "It's an honour and a blessing to be in this position, honestly. Growing up in Ohio and going to a small [college], the career I have had, it's a testament to hard work and a testament to the organisation believing in me throughout my career. I'm looking forward to spending five more years here.

Image: McCollum's extension aligns him with backcourt partner Damian Lillard

"I'm happy with the situation I am in. I love the city, I bought a home here. I look forward to potentially raising a family here. All those things played a factor. It gives me and the team security knowing that I am not going to become a free agent in two seasons and it aligns me to play alongside Dame [Lillard]. It made sense for me and for the team. I was glad we were able to get it done."

Asked if he ever thought he would be in a position to sign a $100m extension, McCollum admitted: "No. I was just trying to make it to the NBA, that was the goal. Once I got here, I was just trying to stick, stay as long as I could and figure out a way to be successful, be productive and help my team win.

Image: McCollum attacks off the dribble during the Blazers' playoff series against Denver

"I think I have done those things. It's a testament to how I was raised and my work ethic. I've worked extremely hard to be in this position. It's nice to see the fruits of the labour pay off."

The Trail Blazers will start the 2019-20 season with a revamped roster after a hectic free agency period.

They lost starters Al-Farouq Aminu, Moe Harkless and Enes Kanter as well as reserves Evan Turner, Seth Curry, Meyers Leonard and Jake Layman but added Hassan Whiteside, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, Mario Hezonja and first-round draft pick Nassir Little.

On July 25, they signed veteran center Pau Gasol to a two-year deal, a move designed to help plug their frontcourt caused by the long-term injury to Jusuf Nurkic.

I'm very excited to announce that next season (my 19th in the @NBA) I'll play for the @trailblazers. ✍🏼😀



Ready and happy to join one of the best teams in the league! pic.twitter.com/NcE6UJbsZ4 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 24, 2019

Reflecting on the make-up of Portland's new-look roster, McCollum said: I think we have got some great pieces. Hopefully we can put everything together. It's the first year in a long time where we have six or seven new players. We'll get 'Nurk' back at some point this season so that will be extremely helpful. We missed him last season and we'll miss him until he comes back.

"I think the additions, getting some shooting, getting a shot blocker, getting a guy who can finish around the basket will definitely help us but we will miss the guys we lost.

Image: Pau Gasol in regular-season action for the Milwaukee Bucks

"[Gasol] is a big signing for us. He has championship pedigree and knows how to play the game the right way. He has the skillset, he can pass. His mentorship will be important. Having a guy who has won a championship in the locker room, who knows what it takes to have success, to be around some of our younger guys [will benefit us]."

