Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Erica Wheeler hits late basket as Indiana Fever edge Atlanta Dream

Thursday 1 August 2019 06:05, UK

Erica Wheeler applauds the crowd after the Indiana Fever&#39;s win over the Atlanta Dream 2:08
Highlights of the Atlanta Dream's visit to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA

Erica Wheeler made a go-ahead lay-up with 11.9 seconds left and rookie Teaira McCowan blocked two shots at the other end as the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 61-59 on Wednesday night.

Latest WNBA standings

Latest WNBA standings

Who's leading the playoff race in the WNBA?

Indiana (7-15) snapped a six-game losing streak and eight-game home skid that matched the club record for a single season. Atlanta (5-16) are tied with Dallas for the worst record in the WNBA after a season-high sixth consecutive defeat.

Wheeler had 15 points and five steals, and McCowan added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the best NBA and WNBA plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Indiana led by 13 points in the third quarter but Atlanta opened the fourth on a 17-5 run for a 59-54 lead.

Wheeler's basket was Indiana's only field goal in the fourth quarter.

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA and WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points for Atlanta and Alex Bentley added 12. Both teams shot under 32 per cent from the field, combining for 7-of-39 shooting from three-point range and 30 turnovers.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK