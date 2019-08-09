Please select your default edition
Kelly Olynyk suffers bruised knee in fall during Canada exhibition game

Friday 9 August 2019 06:57, UK

Kelly Olynyk questions a call during a Miami Heat regular-season game
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk was diagnosed with a bruised right knee after slipping on a wet floor during Canada's exhibition game against Nigeria in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The injury was initially feared to be more serious, but X-rays were negative, Sportsnet reported on Thursday.

Olynyk was helped to his feet by one of his opponents, but fell back to the floor as he attempted to walk off the injury.

The 28-year-old seven-footer is expected to be sidelined at least a week, but said he still plans to compete in the FIBA World Cup starting August 31.

Olynyk is entering the third season of his four-year, $50m deal with the Heat.

He averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 79 games (36 starts) last season.

