WNBA: Dearica Hamby and Liz Cambage star as Las Vegas Aces hold off Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby is congratulated by her Aces team-mates

Dearica Hamby had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Liz Cambage added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 94-90.

Dearica Hamby had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Liz Cambage added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 94-90 on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Plum sank a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line with 15.8 seconds left to give Las Vegas a 92-88 lead. Tiffany Hayes was off on a long three-pointer at the other end and Kayla McBride sealed it at the line.

McBride scored 21 points, with five three-pointers, for Las Vegas (17-9). Jackie Young chipped in with 17 points and Plum was the lone Aces starter not in double figures with nine.

Atlanta (5-20) have lost 10 straight games, their longest streak since a 4-30 season in 2010.

Jessica Breland scored 18 points and Marie Gulich had her first career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Hayes was just 2-of-12 from the field for 10 points after setting a career-high with 34 on Saturday at Indiana.

Minnesota Lynx 89-73 New York Liberty

Odyssey Sims had 17 points and Stephanie Talbot added 16 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 89-73.

Minnesota led 40-29 before New York closed the half on an 11-2 run with seven straight points from Rebecca Allen. She scored a franchise-best 20 points in the quarter - just two points shy of the WNBA record.

Minnesota jumped ahead in the third quarter, scoring 20 of the first 31 points, and cruised home.

Napheesa Collier and Danielle Robinson each had 14 points for Minnesota (13-12). Sylvia Fowles had seven points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

Allen finished with a career-high 28 points for New York (8-16), who have lost six straight games and nine of their 10.

Allen was 11-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-7 from three-point range. The fifth-year player set her previous high of 21 points last Wednesday.

Tanisha Wright had six assists for New York to move into a tie with Temeka Johnson for 10th all-time in the WNBA. Tina Charles was held to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, and Asia Durr and Amanda Zahui B did not play because of injury.

