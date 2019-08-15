Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL in Las Vegas workout - reports

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL in his knee during a workout in Las Vegas, according to reports.

The severity of the injury was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday.

If confirmed, the four-time All-Star's entire 2019-20 season is in jeopardy.

Cousins, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in free agency after a season with the Golden State Warriors. He was coming off of a torn Achilles and missed the first half of the 2018-19 season.

Cousins was injured when he bumped knees with another player while working out on Monday, ESPN reported.

In nine NBA seasons, Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Joining the Lakers on a $3.5m deal reunited Cousins with former New Orleans Pelicans team-mate Anthony Davis.

Cousins missed several weeks during the 2019 NBA playoffs with a quadriceps injury.

