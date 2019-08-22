Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Larry Bird wants Indianapolis mural of himself changed

Boston Celtics legend's lawyer says Bird "doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy"

Associated Press

Thursday 22 August 2019 07:16, UK

Larry Bird gives a speech at the 2019 NBA Awards
Image: Larry Bird gives a speech at the 2019 NBA Awards

Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tattoos.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

A lawyer for the former NBA star has asked an artist to remove certain tattoos from a large painting of Bird on an Indianapolis multi-family residence.

The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Artist Jules Muck painted Bird in a blue basketball uniform. It's a replica of a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played for Indiana State.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Attorney Gary Sallee said Bird "needs to protect" his brand and "doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird do battle in the NBA Finals
Image: Magic Johnson and Bird do battle in the NBA Finals

Muck said she adds things like tattoos to her art to avoid creating a complete copy of a photo. She said she is trying to reach an agreement with Bird's representatives.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK