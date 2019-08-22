Larry Bird wants Indianapolis mural of himself changed

Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tattoos.

A lawyer for the former NBA star has asked an artist to remove certain tattoos from a large painting of Bird on an Indianapolis multi-family residence.

Larry Bird asks that tattoos be removed from mural of him in Fountain Square https://t.co/WE9NNyafTI pic.twitter.com/YoIOSkVTU4 — IndyStar (@indystar) August 21, 2019

The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.

Artist Jules Muck painted Bird in a blue basketball uniform. It's a replica of a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played for Indiana State.

Attorney Gary Sallee said Bird "needs to protect" his brand and "doesn't want to be seen as a tattooed guy."

Image: Magic Johnson and Bird do battle in the NBA Finals

Muck said she adds things like tattoos to her art to avoid creating a complete copy of a photo. She said she is trying to reach an agreement with Bird's representatives.

