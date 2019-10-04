Kristaps Porzingis says he and Luka Doncic are ready to lead the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis says he and Luka Doncic have big shoes to fill to lead the Dallas Mavericks after the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki retired at the end of the 2018-19 regular season, bringing down the curtain on a 21-year career with the Mavericks in which he led the team to their sole NBA championship in 2011.

Porzingis, who joined the Mavericks via a January 31 trade with the New York Knicks, understands the onus now falls on him and Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic to lead Dallas in the post-Nowitzki era.

5:05 Dirk Nowitzki called time on his stellar 21-year career after scoring a season-high 30 points in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Phoenix Suns

"We have huge shoes to fill with Dirk being gone, both on and off the court," Porzingis said at Mavericks media day. "He was the face of this place for 20-plus years. The things he has done for the city and the organisation are not easy to replicate. Me and Luka are excited about the opportunity."

Following a flurry of offseason moves, many of the Mavericks' Western Conference rivals now possess superstar duos they believe will drive them towards the playoffs.

While the Clippers' new tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and James Harden's reunion with Russell Westbrook in Houston grabbed the summer headlines, the Mavericks twin threat of Porzingis and Doncic has the potential to propel the Mavericks into the West's playoff picture for years to come.

"I'm excited for our two-man game, how dangerous Luka is and how much pressure he will be able to take off of me and me off of him," said Porzingis. "I think it will take a little bit of time to get that real feeling for each other where we can understand each other without even talking but I'm excited to play pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop with Luka [and benefit from] his vision and how he sees the court."

Image: Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic encourage their Mavericks team-mates from the bench

That two-man chemistry is in step with what Dallas coach Rick Carlisle is asking of his players as the Mavericks prepare for the season.

"Basketball is changing every year. Coaches want players to be more creative and just flow, to let their creativity take over the game. That's when the best highlights happen, when guys are playing with the most freedom," Porzingis said.

2:32 Watch Luka Doncic's best buzzer-beaters from the 2018-19 NBA season

"Guys like Luka, if you give them the opportunity to play free, that's when they are at their best. That's what Coach Carlisle wants us to do - not have set plays but have an offense with flow and creativity [albeit] within a system. We need discipline offensively and defensively and it's going to come together pretty nice."

The European pair have been engaged in a variety of shooting games at Mavericks training and Porzingis suggested results haven't always gone his way.

"I don't remember [who won] today", he joked after being bested by Doncic at Thursday's practice. "All I know is I hit a halfcourt shot today and that's what counted the most! I won the halfcourt shot, left as the champ and tomorrow is a new day."

In a highly-competitive conference, what constitutes success for the Mavericks as a team and for Porzingis individually in the 2019-20 season?

The 7ft 3in Latvian All-Star said: "We have to make the playoffs. As a team, that is our goal. We all have the same mindset. It's not going to be easy to get there but that has to be our goal for the season. Individually, my long-term goals are [winning the] Defensive Player of the Year [award], being an All-Star this year and, [long-term], being MVP of the league one day."

7:31 Kristaps Porzingis said his knee feels great and he's ready to go after missing the last 18 months through injury

Porzingis' lofty goals are sure to act as his motivation as he prepares to return to the court after a 19-month absence. As a member of the New York Knicks, he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on February 6, 2018 and sat out the entire 2018-19 season.

Despite his lengthy absence, Porzingis is brimming with confidence ahead of his Mavericks' debut.

"I'm not worried one bit, I feel great," he said. "I knew I felt good from working out individually then once the contact came in I felt even better. It feels very natural. It doesn't feel like I've been out that long. The knee feels great and I'm ready to go. I've grown a lot physically and mentally. I'm excited to show that on court. I'm a basketball player and I have to perform at a high level.

"It started at media day. It meant the season was getting closer and training camp was here. Now it is for real. The jersey was back on and I felt good. I'm super-excited."

'KP' also has a response for Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, who stated one of his goals for the season was to throw down a dunk on Porzingis when Dallas face New York.

"I'm a shot-blocker, one of the best in the league. I'm always up for the challenge," he said. "That's a pretty good goal for him to want to dunk on me. I respect that."

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.