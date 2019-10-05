Brooklyn Nets round off rout of Franca in style with Nicolas Claxton alley-oop slam

The Brooklyn Nets rounded off a preseason rout of Brazilian side Franca with a thunderous alley-oop slam by Nicolas Claxton.

WIth 35 seconds left in the game and the Nets leading by 44 points, Claxton blocked a shot close to the Brooklyn basket, turned and sprinted up the floor.

His effort was rewarded as team-mate David Nwaba, who collected possession after initial rejection, drove hard into the Franca half and lofted the perfect floated pass above the rim. Claxton needed no second invitation and rose to meet the ball before ramming home an emphatic dunk.

The Nets ran out 137-89 winners with Taurean Prince marking his Brooklyn debut with six three-pointers and 22 points and Nwaba scoring 18.

The Nets also showed off their new court and locker room at Barclays Center but will have to wait to debut the real reasons for their excitement this season. Kyrie Irving sat out after sustaining a facial fracture shortly before the beginning of training camp. Kevin Durant is expected to miss the season while he recovers from surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

