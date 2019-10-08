Zion Williamson rocks the rim in New Orleans Pelicans preseason debut

Zion Williamson's return to the court after seeing minimal action in Summer League did not disappoint as the No 1 pick threw down several highlight-reel dunks in an impressive preseason debut.

Williamson registered 16 points - shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line - seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during the New Orleans Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

As that stat line suggests, Williamson's versatile skill set was on full display. However, it was his explosive attacks to the rim that stole the show.

It took less than two minutes into the game for the Pelicans' No 1 draft pick to get the crowd out of their seats as he rocked the rim with a ferocious one-handed jam.

A few minutes later, Lonzo Ball found Williamson on the fast-break and the Duke-product hammered home a two-handed dunk.

Williamson was one of six Pelicans players to score in double figures. Jahlil Okafor dominated dominating Atlanta in the paint and on the backboards, posting 11 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

Brandon Ingram picked it up in the second half, posting 19 total points in 23 minutes. Jrue Holiday had 21 points on only nine shots from the field and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker netted 12 points in 15 minutes.

