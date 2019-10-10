Zion Williamson throws down 360 dunk in New Orleans Pelicans preseason win over Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson threw down a powerful 360 dunk between two defenders during the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason win over the Chicago Bulls.

Wednesday night's preseason scores New Orleans Pelicans 127-125 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 99-133 Milwaukee Bucks

Guangzhou Loong Lions 98-137 Washington Wizards

Miami Heat 108-94 Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic 97-88 Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks 117-124 Detroit Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans 127-125 Chicago Bulls

2:03 Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason visit to the Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson was 12-of-133 from the field for 29 points to help the Pelicans rally from a 23-point deficit.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a game-tying three-pointer with 1:34 remaining before hitting two free throws to seal it for New Orleans (2-0). He finished with 13 points and seven assists. Jahlil Okafor also scored 13 points.

New Orleans scored 27 points in the first 6:16 of the fourth quarter, finishing with 41 in the final period.

Zach LaVine hit 10-of-16 shots, with four three-pointers, for 28 points for Chicago (0-2). Otto Porter Jr had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Utah Jazz 99-133 Milwaukee Bucks

1:41 Highlights of the Utah Jazz's preseason visit to the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each added 14 points for the Bucks (2-0).

Tony Bradley had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz (1-1). Donovan Mitchell scored 14 points.

Guangzhou Loong Lions 98-137 Washington Wizards

0:56 Highlights from the Washington Wizards preseason clash with the Guangzhou Loong Lions

The Wizards beat the Guangzhou Long-Lions 137-98 in a game that included more than a half-dozen protests inside Capital One Arena over the NBA's ongoing rift with the Chinese government.

Inside the arena, there were a handful of disruptions in the crowd.

After the playing of the Chinese national anthem, one fan shouted, "Freedom of expression! Freedom of speech! Free Hong Kong!" Another fan shouted for a free Hong Kong from the second level during the second quarter.

Minutes later, security approached one fan holding up a 'Free Tibet' sign and another holding the Tibet flag. Security tried to take the sign, and the fan refused to give it up. Security then followed them from their seats and out of the lower bowl.

CJ Harris had 25 points in the loss for the Chinese team.

Miami Heat 108-94 Charlotte Hornets

1:00 Highlights from the Miami Heat's preseason visit to the Charlotte Hornets

Dion Waiters, Davon Reed and Duncan Robinson each made four three-pointers as the Heat went 15-of-37 from distance in a win over the Hornets.

Waiters scored all of his 19 points in the first half, and Robinson sank his triples in the third quarter for 12 of his 14 points. Reed also scored 14, going 4-of-5 from deep. The Heat (2-0) closed the first half on a 22-8 run for a 21-point lead.

Terry Rozier scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Hornets (0-2).

Orlando Magic 97-88 Atlanta Hawks

1:14 Highlights from the Orlando Magic's preseason visit to the Atlanta Hawks

Terrence Ross scored 20 points, making four three-pointers, to help Orlando top Atlanta. Jonathan Isaac added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Orlando (3-0).

Trae Young had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but also turned it over nine times for Atlanta (0-2). Rookie De'Andre Hunter added 13 points.

Dallas Mavericks 117-124 Detroit Pistons

1:45 Highlights from the Dallas Mavericks' preseason visit to the Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose had 18 points and five assists off the bench and Blake Griffin added 17 points and five rebounds as the Pistons spoiled Kristaps Porzingis' debut with the Mavericks.

Luke Kennard was one of seven Detroit (1-1) players in double figures with 19 points, going 5-for-6 from three-point range. Andre Drummond added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Porzingis and Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas (0-2). Porzingis had 18 points and seven boards in 19 minutes in his first game since tearing his ACL in February 2018, and Doncic added 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.