Kyrie Irving forced out of Nets-Lakers exhibition after blow to face

Thursday 10 October 2019 14:33, UK

Kyrie Irving in action against the Lakers before injury caused him to leave the game
Image: Kyrie Irving in action against the Lakers before injury caused him to leave the game

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving left the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers just one minute after tip-off after taking a blow to the face.

Irving was attempting to play through a facial fracture, an injury that occurred in a pick-up game last month. He was wearing a clear mask in an effort to protect his face, but appeared to bump into Lakers guard Rajon Rondo while playing defense 1:06 into the game.

Irving's face made contact with Rondo's upper arm. The Nets guard immediately winced in pain, took the mask off and motioned to the bench that he needed to be substituted.

The team soon ruled him out of the remainder of the game after that.

Aside from Irving, Brooklyn swingman Caris LeVert was listed as questionable to return to the game after he was scratched in the eye during the opening moments of the game.

Irving signed with the Nets in July after two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect facial injuries, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former Celtics team-mate Aron Baynes.

