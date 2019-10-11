Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors trounce Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Curry scored 40 points - including 17 in a single quarter - as the Golden State Warriors rolled to an emphatic preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry scored 40 points in 25 minutes, Jordan Poole added 19 points and D'Angelo Russell had 16 for Golden State in rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry made 14-of-19 shots from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range.

As a team, the Warriors made 19 of their 36 attempted triples.

Jake Layman and rookie Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points apiece. Naz Reid had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets 111-91 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard made his preseason debut, putting up seven points and six assists in 10 minutes, during the LA Clippers' 111-91 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Malik Beasley had 16 points and Nikola Jokic added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Denver.

The Nuggets also got 13 points from Paul Millsap and 12 from Michael Porter Jr.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 15 points.

Maccabi Haifa 68-104 Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons hit four three-pointers and scored 22 points for Portland in an easy win over Maccabi Haifa.

Zach Collins added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Skal Labissiere grabbed 15 boards. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside sat out as a coach's decision. Pau Gasol (left foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) did not play due to injuries.

Roman Sorkin had 17 points, and Norris Cole and Brandon Rush added 10 points apiece for Maccabi Haifa.

Haifa lost to the Grizzlies 123-88 last Sunday and will wrap up their NBA preseason tour by facing the Timberwolves on Sunday.

NZ Breakers 84-110 Oklahoma City Thunder

Steven Adams had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder scored 72 points in the paint and never trailed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and Hamidou Diallo scored 16.

Danilo Gallinari and Nerlens Noel did not play.

Robert Loe had 19 points and Scotty Hopson added 15 for the Breakers.

Phoenix Suns 88-105 Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox scored 18 points to lead Sacramento over Phoenix in a match-up featuring Marvin Bagley III and Deandre Ayton, the top two picks of the 2018 draft.

Bagley, last year's No 2 overall pick, had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield and Yogi Ferrell each added 14 points.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 18 points and seven assists. Ayton had 10 points.

