Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Caris LeVert scores 22 points as Brooklyn Nets beat Los Angeles Lakers in Shenzhen

Saturday 12 October 2019 16:36, UK

Caris LeVert fires a jumper over Anthony Davis 1:26
Highlights from the Brooklyn Nets' preseason clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in Shenzhen

The Brooklyn Nets got the better of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in three days, recording to a 91-77 win in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync NBA fixtures to your phone

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar
2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports

2019-20 NBA Primetime games on Sky Sports

Record number of weekend primetime games live on Sky Sports during 2019-20 NBA season

The Nets' win capped a two-game preseason series in China that was overshadowed by the fallout from a tweet on the protests in the country about Hong Kong by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

The league has played preseason games in China every year since 2007, with the exception of the lockout-shortened season in 2011. Now it's unclear if the fractured relationship can be mended for the series to continue next year.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 22 points in 23 minutes, shooting 8-for-11 overall and 3-for-5 from three-point range with five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Taurean Prince was next with 14 points, connecting on 4-of-5 three-pointers. In the two games in China, Prince made 8-of-11 three-point attempts.

Lakers star Anthony Davis sprained his right thumb early on in the game. Davis, who started at center, appeared to suffer the injury swatting at the ball midway through the first quarter.

He initially stayed in the game and had his thumb taped during a break, but then headed to the locker room between the first and second quarters and had an ice pack taped to his right hand.

More on this story

The Nets were without Kyrie Irving, who left Thursday's game in the opening minute after taking a blow to his recently injured face. Irving was listed out with a facial contusion.

Caris LeVert en route to 22 points against the Lakers in Shenzen
Image: Caris LeVert en route to 22 points against the Lakers in Shenzhen

But LeVert, who also left Thursday's game early, took over the show after being initially listed as questionable to play.

With an 11-point half-time lead, the Nets came out with an 8-0 run to start the second half. Back-to-back threes from Joe Harris and Prince put Brooklyn up 55-38.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The 10-0 run that followed from the Lakers would bring them as close as they got the rest of the game. The Nets responded with a 6-0 run as LeVert put Brooklyn up by 13.

The Nets took a 47-36 half-time lead behind a late surge from LeVert. With the Nets up 37-36, LeVert scored 10 straight points for an 11-point Brooklyn lead, starting with a pair of three-pointers. That gave LeVert 15 points at the half on 6-of-9 shooting.

LeBron James in action for the Lakers in Shenzen 0:15
LeBron James spins to the basket for a spectacular score for the Lakers against Brooklyn in Shenzhen

The Nets and Lakers traded runs and stretches of stalled offense to open the game, with the Lakers scoring 11 straight points for an 11-7 lead. Brooklyn were up 20-19 at the end of the first quarter and began to find the mark from three-point range in the back half of the second quarter, with Dzanan Musa and Prince connecting from deep before LeVert's pair.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

The Nets shot 38.9 per cent (7-for-18) from three-point range in the first half and had assists on 14 of their 19 field goals. Brooklyn limited the Lakers to 20 per cent (3-for-15) from three-point range and 31.8 per cent overall in the first half.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK