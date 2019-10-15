Please select your default edition
Anthony Davis receives clean MRI on sprained right thumb

Tuesday 15 October 2019 06:33, UK

Anthony Davis shoots over Draymond Green
Image: Anthony Davis shoots over Draymond Green

The MRI results on Anthony Davis' sprained right thumb came back clean on Monday, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers' big man suffered the injury during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China.

Davis initially stayed in the game after getting the thumb taped but later departed for good. He had six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes during the 91-77 loss to the Nets.

Davis did not play in Monday night's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis celebrates his first Lakers basket 1:51
Anthony Davis was in dominant form as he needed just 18 minutes to post a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double on his Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors

In three preseason games, Davis has averaged 14.7 points on 45.5 per cent shooting and 5.0 rebounds.

Davis is in his first season with the Lakers after being acquired in an offseason deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles open the regular season on October 22 against the LA Clippers.

