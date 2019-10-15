Broklyn Nets exercise options on Jarrett Allen and Dzanan Musa

The Brooklyn Nets exercised the 2020-21 contract option worth $3.91m for young center Jarrett Allen on Monday.

The 21-year-old Allen averaged 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots last season in his second NBA campaign. He shot 59 per cent from the field.

The 6ft 11in Allen, the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has averages of 9.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 152 games (111 starts) as he enters his third season with Brooklyn.

Image: Dzanan Musa in action for the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets also picked up the $2m option on swingman Dzanan Musa for 2020-21.

Musa, 20, spent most of last season in the G League but made nine appearances (39 minutes) for the Nets and averaged 2.1 points.

Musa, from Bosnia, was the 29th overall pick of the 2018 Draft.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.