Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis fire as Dallas Mavericks thrash Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 36 points as the Dallas Mavericks cruised to an emphatic 107-70 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1:16 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's preseason visit to the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas.

Maxi Kleber had 14 points, Tim Hardaway Jr scored 13 and Justin Jackson 12 for the Mavericks, who recorded their first preseason win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari - both of whom were acquired as part of July's trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers - led Oklahoma City with 16 points apiece.

Golden State Warriors 98-104 Los Angeles Lakers

1:28 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors' preseason visit to the Los Angeles Lakers

Zach Norvell Jr scored 22 points and Devonte Cacok added 16 for the Los Angeles who also received 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals from Dwight Howard.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green (all rest) did not play.

Damion Lee had 18 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 17 points and Marquese Chriss finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Golden State for whom D'Angelo Russell sat out (rest).

Denver Nuggets 107-102 Phoenix Suns

1:06 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets' preseason visit to the Phoenix Suns

Jerami Grant scored 22 points and recorded three steals while Gary Harris added 18 points as Denver held on in the final minute for a win over Phoenix.

Denver led by as many as 21 points before Phoenix pulled within 103-102 on a lay-up by Elie Okobo with a minute left.

Jamal Murray scored 16 points for the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr added 11 and Mason Plumlee had 10.

Grant, a sixth-year player who averaged 13.6 points per game for Oklahoma City last season, shot 6-of-8 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. He hit all eight of his free throws.

Frank Kaminsky III led the Suns (2-2) with 22 points. Deandre Ayton added 14.

Sacramento Kings 128-115 Utah Jazz

1:15 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' preseason visit to the Utah Jazz

Buddy Hield had 23 points and five assists and Marvin Bagley III had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists and De'Aaron Fox scored 14 points for the Kings.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 22 points and Rudy Gobert scored 17. Joe Ingles added 12 points and eight assists.

Atlanta Hawks 87-120 Miami Heat

1:20 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' preseason visit to the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro's 23 points led the way for Miami, who used an 18-2 second-quarter run to take control.

Bam Adebayo scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Heat, who are 3-0 in the preseason. Meyers Leonard also scored 15 and Derrick Jones Jr scored 14 before leaving in the fourth quarter after bumping knees with Atlanta's John Collins.

Kendrick Nunn had 14 points in 14 minutes for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting in 26-and-a-half minutes for the Heat.

Trae Young scored 23 points for Atlanta, and had seven more assists giving him 23 in Atlanta's three preseason games. The Hawks were again without Kevin Huerter, who is working his way through some knee pain.

Charlotte Hornets 120-99 Memphis Grizzlies

1:18 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' preseason visit to the Memphis Grizzlies

Charlotte got their first win of the preseason, with Terry Rozier finishing with 24 points and eight assists to help the Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dwayne Bacon scored 21 and Devonte Graham added 18 for Charlotte. The Hornets closed the first quarter on a 26-9 run, then started the fourth quarter with a 26-4 burst to take control for good.

A pair of rookies stood out for Memphis. No 21 pick Brandon Clarke had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Morant finished with 15 points and six assists.

