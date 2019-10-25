Please select your default edition
Russell Westbrook and James Harden combine for thunderous dunk

A monstrous John Collins put-back slam and wizardry from Stephen Curry also feature among Thursday night's best plays

Friday 25 October 2019 08:50, UK

Russell Westbrook celebrates after throwing down an emphatic dunk in Houston&#39;s loss to Milwaukee 0:18
Russell Westbrook combined with James Harden and finished with a two-handed dunk in the Rockets' loss to the Bucks

James Harden found new Rockets backcourt partner Russell Westbrook for a thunderous dunk in Houston's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates were reunited when Houston acquired Westbrook via trade over the summer and the way in which the pair combined in the fourth quarter suggested they had lost none of their old chemistry.

With Houston leading 93-91 with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Westbrook chased down a defensive rebound and accelerated upcourt.

After finding Harden with a pass at the top of the Bucks' three-point arc, Westbrook continued sprinting into the lane. Harden delivered a pinpoint return bounce pass that Westbrook gathered in stride. He immediately elevated to the rim to throw down a powerful two-handed slam.

That highlight play wasn't enough to prevent the Rockets from eventually falling to a 117-111 defeat on their home floor. Westbrook finished the game with 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while Harden contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch Harden and Westbrook connect, then click the video below to see more top plays from Thursday night's NBA action.

