Russell Westbrook and James Harden combine for thunderous dunk

James Harden found new Rockets backcourt partner Russell Westbrook for a thunderous dunk in Houston's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates were reunited when Houston acquired Westbrook via trade over the summer and the way in which the pair combined in the fourth quarter suggested they had lost none of their old chemistry.

With Houston leading 93-91 with 7:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Westbrook chased down a defensive rebound and accelerated upcourt.

After finding Harden with a pass at the top of the Bucks' three-point arc, Westbrook continued sprinting into the lane. Harden delivered a pinpoint return bounce pass that Westbrook gathered in stride. He immediately elevated to the rim to throw down a powerful two-handed slam.

That highlight play wasn't enough to prevent the Rockets from eventually falling to a 117-111 defeat on their home floor. Westbrook finished the game with 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists while Harden contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists.

1:06 Check out the top five plays from Thursday night's NBA action, including huge dunks by Russell Westbrook and John Collins

