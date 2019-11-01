Kawhi Leonard scores 38 points as Clippers hand Spurs first loss

Kawhi Leonard had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the LA Clippers to a 103-97 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Thursday night's NBA scores San Antonio Spurs 97-103 LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets 107-122 New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat 106-97 Atlanta Hawks

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points off the bench and Lou Williams added 12 points in a reserve role despite shooting just 5-for-19 for Los Angeles.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Derrick White had 20 points off the bench and Rudy Gay added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who had won their first three games this season.

The game marked the third match-up between Leonard and DeRozan since the Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in July 2018 in a deal that brought DeRozan to San Antonio.

Leonard went on to lead the Raptors to their first NBA title last spring, then signed a three-year $103m deal with the Clippers in July.

The Clippers led by two points at the half and didn't give up the lead the rest of the way.

Los Angeles used a 9-1 run to take their biggest lead through that point of the game at 64-55 with 6:35 left in the third, and eventually brought an 80-75 lead into the fourth.

After scoring the first four points of the final quarter to match their biggest lead at 84-75, the Clippers moved ahead by double figures for the first time, 89-77, on a three-pointer by Leonard with 9:18 remaining.

The Spurs got as close as 97-93 on a floater by White with 2:34 left, but Williams and Harrell each made baskets to extend the lead back to six.

Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram added 25 as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 122-107 for their first victory in five games this season.

Ingram has scored at least 22 points in each of his first five games for New Orleans after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and seven assists after missing the previous two games because of a sprained left knee sprain. Frank Jackson had 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Michael Porter Jr led the Nuggets with 15 points in his NBA debut. Jamal Murray and Jerami Grant each had 14 points, and Nikola Jokic added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Denver have lost two straight games after opening the season 3-0.

Miami Heat 106-97 Atlanta Hawks

Rookie Kendrick Nunn produced his third 20-point effort of the season, going for a career-high 28 points to lead the visiting Miami Heat to a 106-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Nunn was 10-for-15 from the field and upped his season average to 20.4. His previous high was 25 against Minnesota on Sunday.

Atlanta cut the Miami lead, which was as much as 18, to six points with 5:49 left, but Meyers Leonard hit back-to-back three-pointers to highlight a 10-0 run that shifted the momentum back to the Heat.

Leonard scored 16 and Tyler Herro added 17. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 11 assists and nine rebounds.

The Heat have won four of their first five games and lead the Southeast Division. They beat the Hawks for the second time in three days, having posted a 112-97 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Jabari Parker led the Hawks with 23 points and added eight rebounds. DeAndre Bembry scored 18 with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Rookie Cam Reddish started at point guard for the Hawks in place of injured Trae Young and produced nine points -- including his first career three-pointer - and six assists.

