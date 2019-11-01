Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

James Harden says Houston Rockets have not reached limit of offensive potency

Watch Rockets @ Nets live on Sky Sports Arena from 11pm on Friday night

Friday 1 November 2019 10:39, UK

James Harden of the Houston Rockets 4:54
James Harden believes the Houston Rockets have not reached the limit of what their offense can do, despite scoring 159 points against the Washington Wizards

James Harden believes the Houston Rockets have not reached the limit of their offensive potency, despite scoring 159 points in their last outing.

Live NBA: Houston @ Brooklyn

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Rockets have won their last three games and head to Brooklyn to face the Nets, live on Sky Sports Arena, on Friday night fresh off beating the Washington Wizards 159-158 on Wednesday night in the third highest-scoring game in NBA history.

James Harden smiles en route to 59 points against the Washington Wizards 3:08
James Harden erupted for 59 points in the Houston Rockets' 159-158 win over the Washington Wizards

Harden helped himself to 59 points in that victory, including a clutch free throw in the final seconds to seal the win, but he doesn't believe the Rockets' mammoth 159-point haul in DC means his team have reached the limit of their offensive production.

Asked if 159 points represented Houston's maximum offensive output, Harden said: "No, [because] We still had a lot of open-shot opportunities that we missed [against Washington]. Obviously, [159 is] a lot of points. But offensively, we can get better. Defensively, we can get real better."

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets 1:30
Highlights of the Houston Rockets 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards

Harden putting up huge scoring numbers has become such a frequent sight that his 59-point effort in Washington seemed somewhat run-of-the-mill. The Rockets star thinks that the performances of his team-mate Russell Westbrook are seen in a similar way.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

"I think it is only with me and Russ," Harden said. "Like if Russ gets a triple-double, it is [considered] normal. If I get 55 or 60 points, it is [considered] normal. If somebody else was to do that, to have a career night, it's like 'Oh my God.' But I don't care. I just try to go out there and try to win games.

"If that's what it takes for us to win games, him getting a triple-double and me getting 50 or 60 points, then we'll continue to do that."

More on this story

Pelicans @ Thunder free on Sky Sports

Pelicans @ Thunder free on Sky Sports

Watch Pelicans @ Thunder on Saturday at 9pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

Harden said reuniting with Westbrook, who played with as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, has allowed the Rockets to do an "unbelievable job" in the opening phase of the season and praised the passing skills of his backcourt partner.

"He is so talented, athletic and explosive," Harden said of Westbrook. "When he gets into the paint, he draws so much attention. [Defenders] have to help because otherwise it's a dunk. That's when he gets his team-mates involved.

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Bulls @ Pacers live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 9pm

"Everybody wants to score the basketball but he does an unbelievable job of using his athleticism to create opportunities for his team-mates. He has always had that unselfishness to him.

"We've known each other for a very, very long time. He knows what I like to do. I know what he likes to do. I can let him take control and I'll get the rest.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

"I know I can get my shots at any point. It's only game four but we've done an unbelievable job so far of giving different defenses a little bit of both [of us]."

Watch the Houston Rockets take on the Brooklyn Nets live on Sky Sports Arena on Friday night at 11pm

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK