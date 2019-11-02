De'Aaron Fox forces three-point plays with circus shot as Kings beat Jazz

De'Aaron Fox scored with a spectacular circus shot and forced a three-point play as the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz to post their first win of the season.

Fox poured in 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added five rebounds and four assists in his best performance of the season to date.

Even then, the Kings needed a Harrison Barnes put-back with 2.9 seconds left to seal a 102-101 to end their winless start to the campaign.

Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner three-pointer with less than five seconds left that missed, but Barnes was positioned well to get the rebound and make the basket to put a halt to the Kings' season-opening five-game losing streak.

Fox set the tone for his stellar performance with a spectacular finish in the game's opening quarter. With the scored tied at six points apiece, the Kings point guard drove into the lane past Bojan Bogdanovic.

Donovan Mitchell blocked his path to the basket but Fox's athleticism won the day as he absorbed from Mitchell while turning his body away from the basket in mid-air, drawing a foul from the Jazz guard and lofting a two-handed scoop over his shoulder and into the net to create the opportunity for a three-point play.

Click the video at the top of the page to view Fox's improvised circus finish, then click the clip below to watch more top plays from a busy Friday night of NBA action.

2:44 Check out the 10 best plays from a busy Friday night of NBA action

