Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry could be out for three months after hand surgery

Friday 1 November 2019 20:29, UK

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors grimaces after he was injured in the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns 0:18
Steph Curry broke his left hand after Aron Baynes landed on him in an awkward fall during the Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months.

The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Curry's status in three months, confirming Dr Steven Shin performed the surgery earlier in the day in Los Angeles.

The timetable for his return potentially puts Curry back on the court around the time the NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to be played in Chicago.

Curry, a two-time MVP, left Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns midway through the third quarter after landing hard on his hand on a drive into the lane that ended with a collision between him and Suns center Aron Baynes.

Ricky Rubio of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors 1:13
Highlights of the Phoenix Suns' visit to the Golden State Warriors in Week 2 of the NBA season

"It's been a tough start for us on many levels," head coach Steve Kerr said.

"Obviously this puts us in a tough spot."

The Warriors have had some major injuries to key players recently, dating back to the NBA Finals that ended the 2018-19 season in June.

In the past six games, the Warriors have lost since-departed Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Curry to long-term injuries.

