Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry could be out for three months after hand surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months.

The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Curry's status in three months, confirming Dr Steven Shin performed the surgery earlier in the day in Los Angeles.

The timetable for his return potentially puts Curry back on the court around the time the NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to be played in Chicago.

Curry, a two-time MVP, left Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns midway through the third quarter after landing hard on his hand on a drive into the lane that ended with a collision between him and Suns center Aron Baynes.

"It's been a tough start for us on many levels," head coach Steve Kerr said.

"Obviously this puts us in a tough spot."

The Warriors have had some major injuries to key players recently, dating back to the NBA Finals that ended the 2018-19 season in June.

In the past six games, the Warriors have lost since-departed Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Curry to long-term injuries.

