Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Portland Trail Blazers say Zach Collins out for four months

Wednesday 6 November 2019 05:05, UK

Zach Collins high-fives his Portland team-mates during Game 6
Image: Zach Collins high-fives his Portland team-mates during Game 6

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will be out at least four months after surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder, the team announced on Tuesday.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Collins sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Portland's 121-119 victory in Dallas on October 27.

The optimistic timetable would have Collins returning with about a month left in the regular season.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Collins, who turns 22 later this month, was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He started Portland's first three games this season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.7 minutes.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Collins averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 17.6 minutes last season, appearing in 77 games off the bench.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK