James Harden scores 47 as Houston Rockets defeat LA Clippers

James Harden poured in a game-high 47 points and served as the closer down the stretch of the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center on Wednesday night..

James Harden poured in a game-high 47 points and served as the closer down the stretch of the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center.

After Kawhi Leonard provided the Clippers an 86-85 lead with a fading jumper in the paint, Harden converted a driving lay-up and then drilled a three-pointer as Houston reclaimed a 90-86 advantage. With just over 90 seconds to play, Harden nailed a dagger three for a 95-88 lead.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was ejected immediately thereafter. Houston extended their winning streak to five games. Harden shot 7-of-13 on threes, grabbed six boards and had seven assists.

Russell Westbrook added 17 points for the Rockets while center Clint Capela posted his third consecutive 20-rebound game, pairing 12 points with 20 boards before departing after a collision with Clippers forward JaMychal Green late in the fourth quarter.

Image: Kawhi Leonard attempts to steal possession from Harden

Leonard, who gave the Clippers their first lead at 84-80 with a four-point play at the 6:52 mark of the fourth, paced the Clippers with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Lou Williams chipped in 20 points off the bench and Green delivered a double-double (14 points, 14 boards).

The Rockets led 49-37 at the intermission, their points surrendered the fewest in any half this season. But when the Clippers started running their offense through center Ivica Zubac to start the second half, the Rockets again hit a slump and opened the door for the Clippers to rally.

LeBron James had 23 points and 12 assists in three quarters and Kyle Kuzma added 22 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the hobbled Golden State Warriors 120-94.

The Lakers improved their NBA-best record to 9-2 without Anthony Davis, who was held out because of a sore right shoulder.

James and his team-mates didn't waste any time breaking out against the Warriors. He won the opening tip and JaVale McGee scored off his alley-oop pass. James keyed a 12-0 run with six points in the first quarter when the Lakers shot 70 per cent and made five three-pointers. Their 38 points tied a season-high for points in a quarter.

Los Angeles extended their lead to 18 points in the second period. The Warriors scored 11 in a row to get within seven, but the Lakers quickly restored their lead to double digits at half-time as a vicious one-handed dunk fired up the crowd. Their 67 points tied a season-high for points in a half.

Image: LeBron James signals to a team-mate during the Lakers' win over the Warriors

Former Laker D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row and fell to 2-10, the worst record in the West.

Twice the Lakers led by 23 in the third, the second time on a three-pointer by Dwight Howard. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles extended their lead to 26 in the fourth. James sat out the final period, but he still assisted, pulling Davis and DeMarcus Cousins out of their seats to join the team during a timeout.

Kemba Walker led a balanced Celtics attack with 25 points as Boston defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 140-133 to extend their winning streak to nine.

Seven Celtics scored in double figures, including a career-high 18 off the bench from rookie Carsen Edwards. Jayson Tatum had 23, Jaylen Brown 22, Marcus Smart 17, Enes Kanter 13 and Brad Wanamaker 10.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 44 points, and Rui Hachimura added 21 for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven. Isaiah Thomas, making his first start in Boston since the Celtics traded him in 2017, scored 18.

The Wizards never led in the second half, getting as close as three in the fourth quarter on a Davis Bertans three-pointer with 11:37 on the clock. The Celtics responded with 10 unanswered to go up 112-99.

Boston would go up by as much as 16 as late as 3:29, but Washington scored 11 straight to get within four, 137-133, with 1:17 left. Walker hit a three-pointer with 1:06 to go, and the Celtics held on.

Nikola Vucevic collected 25 points and 12 rebounds as the host Orlando Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 112-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Aaron Gordon added a double-double of his own with 18 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven assists, for Orlando, who outscored Philadelphia by a 32-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier each had 13 points as Orlando had seven players score in double figures. Markelle Fultz finished with eight points in his first regular-season game against the team that selected him with the first overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Image: Ben Simmons soars for a dunk against the Orlando Magic

Josh Richardson scored 19 points and Ben Simmons added 18 for the 76ers, who have lost four in a row on the road. Al Horford returned from a one-game absence to record 14 points on just 5-for-18 shooting in place of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out after logging 35 minutes in Tuesday's 98-97 win over Cleveland.

Ross and Fournier drained back-to-back 3-pointers to punctuate a 12-1 run early in the fourth quarter to help Orlando seize a 92-85 lead. Tobias Harris' basket did little to stop the momentum, as Vucevic worked the interior to score six of his team's next 10 points as the Magic pushed their advantage to 102-89 with 3:12 remaining.

Rookie guard Ja Morant scored on a drive to the basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-117 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets.

Terry Rozier missed on a potential winning three-point attempt for Charlotte on the game's last shot.

Morant got back in the groove offensively and scored 23 points, as the Grizzlies recovered from two sluggish second-half stretches. Morant had a total of 17 points in the past two games in which he played, but he was steadier on the offensive end in this game. That helped the Grizzlies win their second game in a row, both on the road.

Devonte' Graham hit a tying three-pointer for the Hornets with 23.4 seconds left during a furious comeback, after New Orleans trailed by 10 with 2:25 to play.

Image: Ja Morant flexes after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points Jaren Jackson Jr scored 16 and Dillon Brooks poured in 15 for Memphis, who were almost undone by their 23 turnovers.

Rozier erupted for 33 points for his best outing as a member of the Hornets, who have lost four consecutive games. Reserve guard Malik Monk pumped in 20 points, and Graham, who moved into Charlotte's starting lineup, had 19.

Led by 36 points from Pascal Siakam and 30 points from Fred VanVleet, the short-handed Toronto Raptors picked up a 114-106 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Terence Davis added 15 points for the Raptors, who earned their fourth win in five games.

Damian Lillard struggled for Portland, scoring a season-low nine points on 2-of-12 shooting. Rodney Hood led the Blazers with 25 points, hitting 5-of-10 three-point attempts. Portland lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Hood caught fire in the third quarter, hitting multiple threes to give his team the narrow lead. But the resilience and marked improvement of Siakam showed up late in the third, and Toronto took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.

An 11-2 run to start the fourth for Portland tied the game up, fueled by the play of CJ McCollum (19 points). Later in the quarter, the score was 94-94 before a 14-0 run by Toronto all but sealed the game in the defending champions' favour.

Siakam scored 10 points in that sequence, capping it with a jumper for a 108-94 edge with 3:19 to go.

Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves waltzed to a 129-114 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs in Minneapolis.

Minnesota led by 11 points entering the fourth quarter and built their advantage to 14 over the first two minutes of the final period. Meanwhile, the Spurs missed their first eight shots of the quarter and never made a serious challenge, playing mostly reserves in the final four minutes.

Jeff Teague added 18 points for the Timberwolves, with Jake Layman scoring 16, Jarrett Culver contributing 12 points and Robert Covington hitting 10 points.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 27 points while LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23, Bryn Forbes had 13, Dejounte Murray scored 11, and Patty Mills and Rudy Gay pumped in 10 points apiece.

Image: Jarrett Culver elevates to the rim to score against San Antonio

The loss was the third straight for San Antonio (5-6) and the fifth in their past six games.

Minnesota put together a 13-4 run over starting at the midway point of the third quarter to go back up by nine points at 94-85. The Spurs got to within 99-93 on a Gay lay-up before the Timberwolves finished the period on a 6-2 run and took a 106-95 lead to the final quarter.

