Charles Barkley backs James Harden as leading MVP contender

Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley highlighted the early-season performances of James Harden when discussing the frontrunners for the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player award, but his fellow panellists Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal had different selections.

On TNT's post-game show on Thursday night, Barkley cited Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden and Luka Doncic as his four leading MVP candidates at this point in the season and challenged Smith and O'Neal to pick their top contender from that quartet.

A reluctant Shaq said: "I hate when we do this, it's a few weeks into the season! Doncic has been very impressive, but I like Giannis right now."

Smith took a different tack. "I'm going to say LeBron James, for what he has done and the energy that he has brought to the Los Angeles Lakers," he said. "Obviously he has great help now and they have a better team, but to play at this level at this stage [of his career], be in contention and have the best record in basketball, I'd have to go with him.

"But the most exciting player, and there is a difference, is Luka Doncic. He is the most exciting player to watch right now."

Shaq disagreed with Smith and suggested his colleague had fallen victim to recency bias and had overlooked Rockets All-Star Harden.

"James Harden is doing the same things he always does - dribble through his legs, step back and score with two defenders on him," said O'Neal. "He can catch fire at any time. You are just saying Luka is more exciting because he is new."

Barkley stepped in to settle the argument, before supporting Harden's MVP credentials.

"Whether [Doncic] is new or not, he is balling," he said.

"But remember when I said last year that James Harden was the best offensive player I've ever seen. With the way the rules are, his ability to shoot the three… and he plays every single night. There is no load management and he plays a lot of minutes. He is impressive."

Do you agree with Shaq, Kenny or Chuck? Who is your leader in the early-season MVP race? Vote in our poll.

