LeBron James praises Anthony Davis as duo lead Lakers to sixth straight win

With a gritty win at Oklahoma City on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers won their sixth straight and own the league's best record at 13-2.

Their inspired play is in no small part thanks to the adaptable mind-set of new addition Anthony Davis.

The star forward scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half, while recording 11 rebounds and seven assists on a night when the Lakers were pushed to the brink with a 130-127 win over the Thunder.

It was "a spectacular game by him and we just tried to fill in in other ways," said team-mate LeBron James, who noted Davis' perfect 11 for 11 foul shooting on the night.

Davis is shooting 86.7 per cent from the line this season, on pace for a career best. The All Star forward also leads the Lakers in free throw accuracy.



"We know what AD shoots from the free throw line, and we know how confident he is up there," James added.

After a slow start, Davis found his groove after the break, when coach Frank Vogel told him to stop hesitating.

"When I hesitate, I tend to come up short or a bad miss," Davis said. "And it seems to be going in a lot more when I don't hesitate."

The Lakers withstood 24 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 22 points from Steven Adams. Though the Thunder have lost five of six, they played the Lakers close for the second time in four days, and entered the night with a 5-3 home record.

"Any time you plays a team back to back in the same week and you beat them the first time, you're going to get a punch from them in the return," said James, who posted 23 points and 14 assists on the night.

Playing in his 17th season, James is leading the league in assists with 11.3 per game, and displaying newfound vibrancy after an injury-plagued previous campaign.

"When I'm on the floor, I give it all that I've got," James said. "I can rest on offense and make plays for my team-mates, but on the defensive end I've got to be in tune."

"I don't manage energy on the floor, that would be cheating my team-mates," he added. "It was a great win for us."

Rondo ejected

Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo was ejected early in the fourth quarter after a kick to Dennis Schroder's groin area. It was Rondo's eighth ejection of his career, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, with the point guard directing words to the referees after the incident.

"I didn't think it called for an ejection, but the refs have to do what they feel best fits," James said. "But, you know, I didn't think it called for an ejection."

Rondo left the game with eight points and four assists, recording his 7,000th career assist on the night.

The former Boston Celtic is now 18th on the NBA career assist list and the third active leader, behind Oklahoma City's Chris Paul and James.