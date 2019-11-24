Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Zach LaVine caps career night with last-second game-winner as Bulls stun Hornets

Associated Press

Sunday 24 November 2019 07:54, UK

Zach LaVine scores en route to a career-best 49 points in Chicago&#39;s win over Charlotte 0:30
Zach LaVine his a three-pointer at the buzzer to earn the Chicago Bulls a dramatic win over the Charlotte Hornets

Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, to give the Chicago Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

LaVine, who questioned his relationship with Bulls head coach Jim Boylen the previous night, shot 17-for-28 from the field - including 13-for-17 on threes to tie an NBA record.

Only Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

Mavericks @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Mavericks @ Rockets free on Sky Sports

Watch Mavericks @ Rockets Kings on Sunday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

LaVine's late bucket ended a flurry for the Bulls, who trailed by five with less than 10 seconds left before Tomas Satoronsky hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining and White made a steal to set up LaVine's game-winner from the right wing with less than a second to go.

Save over 40 per cent with NOW TV

Save over 40 per cent with NOW TV

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20 p/m for 6 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

The night before, LaVine was pulled from the game early in the first quarter after Miami had taken a 13-0 lead. After that 116-108 home loss, LaVine said he sensed a lack of trust from Boylen.

Zach LaVIne in action during the Chicago Bulls win over the Charlotte Hornets 1:51
Zach LaVine drained 13 threes, including a game-winner at the buzzer, en route to a career-best 49 points as the Bulls defeated the Hornets

Boylen downplayed the issue before Saturday's game.

"We had a good talk today," Boylen said. "Our goals are the same. We're moving forward. I know Zach's heart. I know he cares about the team. We all can get frustrated with a poor performance. Me included."

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

LaVine, who entered the game averaging 19.5 points per game, started his 17th straight game and hit his first three shots - all three-pointers - and two free throws for 11 points in the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the game and stayed hot the rest of the night.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK