Zach LaVine caps career night with last-second game-winner as Bulls stun Hornets

Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, to give the Chicago Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

LaVine, who questioned his relationship with Bulls head coach Jim Boylen the previous night, shot 17-for-28 from the field - including 13-for-17 on threes to tie an NBA record.

Only Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

LaVine's late bucket ended a flurry for the Bulls, who trailed by five with less than 10 seconds left before Tomas Satoronsky hit a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining and White made a steal to set up LaVine's game-winner from the right wing with less than a second to go.

The night before, LaVine was pulled from the game early in the first quarter after Miami had taken a 13-0 lead. After that 116-108 home loss, LaVine said he sensed a lack of trust from Boylen.

Boylen downplayed the issue before Saturday's game.

"We had a good talk today," Boylen said. "Our goals are the same. We're moving forward. I know Zach's heart. I know he cares about the team. We all can get frustrated with a poor performance. Me included."

LaVine, who entered the game averaging 19.5 points per game, started his 17th straight game and hit his first three shots - all three-pointers - and two free throws for 11 points in the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the game and stayed hot the rest of the night.

