LeBron James scores 30 points as Lakers edge Grizzlies for seventh straight win

LeBron James scored 30 points, leading the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Saturday night's NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 109-108 Memphis Grizzlies

Detroit Pistons 90-104 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 86-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns 100-98 Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls 116-115 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 119-116 Atlanta Hawks

New Orleans Pelicans 120-128 Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers 104-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs 111-104 New York Knicks

Orlando Magic 106-111 Indiana Pacers

2:19 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 5 of the NBA season

Anthony Davis added 22 points, five blocks and three steals for the Lakers, who captured their seventh straight victory. Rajon Rondo had 14 points and six assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, five steals and six assists, while Jae Crowder scored 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 20 points and seven boards. The Grizzlies dropped their third in a row.

Image: LeBron James dunk with authority against the Grizzlies

Davis' three-pointer with two minutes left tied the score at 105. James' driving lay-up gave the Lakers a two-point lead. Davis' follow of a James' miss increased the lead to 109-105 with 53.5 seconds remaining. That turned out to be the difference.

A free throw by Dillon Brooks and a lay-up by Morant pulled Memphis within one with 28 seconds left. James missed a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left, and after a scramble for the ball, the Grizzlies gained possession.

However, they then turned the ball over, sealing a one-point victory for the Lakers

Detroit Pistons 90-104 Milwaukee Bucks

1:35 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons against the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 5 of the NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the streaking Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 104-90 victory.

Wesley Matthews contributed 13 points, Eric Bledsoe tossed in 11 and George Hill chipped in nine for the host Bucks, who pulled away in the final quarter to stretch their winning streak to seven games.

Derrick Rose scored 20 points off the bench for the Pistons. Langston Galloway had 13 points, Andre Drummond contributed 12 points and 17 rebounds and Markieff Morris added 11 points.

Pistons star Blake Griffin was rested on the second game of a back-to-back. Detroit have lost six of their last seven games.

A lay-up by Rose in the final minute of the third quarter made it 77-69 heading into the final period but Milwaukee scored the first 12 points of the fourth to turn the game into a blowout.

Miami Heat 86-113 Philadelphia 76ers

1:34 Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Josh Richardson hit six three-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against his former team as the host Philadelphia 76ers routed the Miami Heat 113-86.

Richardson returned after missing the last two games with a right hip flexor strain to shoot 11-for-15. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Al Horford had 16.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 20 points, Goran Dragic added 18, Bam Adebayo contributed 12 and Jimmy Butler had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting. It was Butler's first game back in Philadelphia since being traded in the offseason as part of a four-team deal.

The Sixers jumped out to a 28-8 lead and maintained that momentum for the remainder of the first half as they rolled to a 55-35 lead.

Despite playing in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time all season, Embiid looked fresh and finished the half with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Butler, who was booed every time he touched the basketball, paced the Heat with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Philadelphia didn't let up and opened the third quarter with 10 straight points to push their lead to 30 at 65-35.

Philadelphia kept the pressure on even with the huge lead and moved ahead 109-70 with 6:38 left when Mike Scott drained a deep three-pointer.

Phoenix Suns 100-98 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:46 Highlights of the Phoenix Suns against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 5 of the NBA season

Devin Booker scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half as the Phoenix Suns broke a season-long three-game losing streak with a 100-98 victory over the host Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kelly Oubre Jr had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three three-pointers. The Suns won for the first time without injured starters Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Keita Bates-Diop had career highs with 22 points and three three-pointers and Andrew Wiggins had 21 points for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight home games and five of their last six at home.

Image: Devin Booker finishes at the rim against Minnesota

Booker scored six points in the final two minutes as the Suns' 12-point fourth-quarter lead dwindled to two points on three occasions.

Booker hit two free throws with 5.0 seconds remaining after rebounding a Towns miss gave the Suns a 100-95 lead. Towns hit a three with one second remaining, but the Suns got the ball in unchallenged.

Chicago Bulls 116-115 Charlotte Hornets

1:52 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls against the Charlotte Hornets in Week 5 of the NBA season

Zach LaVine drilled a three-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining off a Coby White steal to cap a career-high 49-point night and help the visiting Chicago Bulls rally past the Charlotte Hornets 116-115.

LaVine set a Bulls franchise record with a career-best 13 treys, as Chicago shot 22-for-47 (46.8 per cent) from deep. Charlotte led 110-102 with 45.4 seconds left but they were unable to hold on and fell to their fourth straight defeat.

After Tomas Satoransky hit a three-pointer with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 115-113, the Bulls overwhelmed Devonte' Graham on the ensuing inbounds pass. White slapped the ball to LaVine, who dribbled behind the three-point line, turned and sunk a fade-away jumper.

Image: Zach LaVine scores en route to a career-best 49 points in Chicago's win over Charlotte

Wendell Carter Jr notched 17 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, while White had 28 points and Satoransky contributed 10 points and eight assists.

Terry Rozier scored 28 points, and Marvin Williams added 21 to lead six Hornets in double figures.

Toronto Raptors 119-116 Atlanta Hawks

1:45 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Atlanta Hawks in Week 5 of the NBA season.

Pascal Siakam scored 12 of his game-high 34 points in the final six-and-a-half minutes to help the visiting Toronto Raptors hold off the Atlanta Hawks 119-116.

The Raptors led 112-100 with 1:59 remaining but Atlanta fought back and cut the lead to 118-116 on De'Andre Hunter's three-pointer with 11.5 seconds left.

Toronto's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was fouled and made one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left, giving the Hawks a final chance to tie. But Atlanta's Trae Young missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Image: Trae Young shoots a three-pointer in the Hawks' loss to the Raptors

The loss ruined the second career triple-double for Young, who finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Hawks had no answer for Siakam, who was 11-for-18 from the floor and 4-for-6 on threes. Toronto also got 25 points and nine assists from Fred VanVleet and 20 points from Norman Powell.

New Orleans Pelicans 120-128 Utah Jazz

1:41 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Utah Jazz in Week 5 of the NBA season

Donovan Mitchell established season bests of 37 points and six three-pointers to help the Utah Jazz record a 128-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting as the Jazz built a 20-point half-time lead en route to winning for the third straight game.

Jeff Green scored 15 points and Tony Bradley made his first NBA start in place of injured Rudy Gobert (ankle) and had season highs of 14 points (on 7-of-8 shooting) and nine rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and Jrue Holiday added 28 points and four steals for New Orleans, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Image: Donovan Mitchell questions a call during Utah's win over New Orleans

New Orleans trailed 117-110 after Holiday's basket with 3:08 left. But Green scored on a dunk and Mike Conley drained a 3-pointer to push Utah's lead to 12 with 2:15 left.

The Pelicans answered with a 10-2 surge that included three-pointers from Holiday and Ingram to move within 124-120 with 36.9 seconds left.

But Bogdanovic made two free throws with 15.5 seconds left and Green also made two with 7.1 seconds remaining as the Jazz closed it out.

Portland Trail Blazers 104-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:46 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Larry Nance Jr stopped a Portland run with a dunk with 2:38 remaining in the game, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off the visiting Trail Blazers 110-104 to end a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points to provide a happy ending for Cleveland basketball fans who had shown up to witness another historic shootout between multiple-time All-Stars Kevin Love and Carmelo Anthony.

That head-to-head never got off the ground as Love was held out on the second night of a back-to-back, but Cavaliers faithful went home satisfied nonetheless as their team opened a six-game homestand with a rare win. Anthony played 34 minutes and totaled 11 points.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 15 points in the third period and were still up 100-88 with just 5:37 to play before Damian Lillard almost single-handedly denied the Trail Blazers a fourth straight defeat.

Lillard sandwiched two lay-ups with a long three-pointer, a personal seven-point flurry that made it a five-point game and prompted a Cavaliers timeout with still 3:27 to play.

That's when Nance responded with his momentum-killing dunk and the Cavaliers managed to hold on.

San Antonio Spurs 111-104 New York Knicks

1:47 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the New York Knicks in Week 5 of the NBA season

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks.

DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank all five of his three-point attempts to highlight his 17-point performance for the Spurs, who ended their worst slide since the 1996-97 season.

Jakob Poeltl had 11 points and 10 rebounds as San Antonio posted their first win since a 121-112 victory versus Oklahoma City on November 7.

Marcus Morris Sr scored 20 points and Bobby Portis recorded 13 of his 16 points in the first half for the Knicks, who have lost eight of their last 11 encounters with the Spurs.

Aldridge's 3-pointer early in the third quarter gave the Spurs their largest lead of the season at 73-45. Rookie RJ Barrett's lay-up trimmed the Spurs' lead to 105-98 with 3:30 left, but New York was unable to close the gap.

Orlando Magic 106-111 Indiana Pacers

1:45 Highlights of the Orlando Magic against the Indiana Pacers in Week 5 of the NBA season

Aaron Holiday bombed in a tie-breaking three-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining, giving the host Indiana Pacers a 111-106 victory over the Orlando Magic in a battle of injury-plagued teams.

Domantas Sabonis went for 25 points for the Pacers, who managed to open a four-game homestand with a win despite missing Malcolm Brogdon, a pregame scratch because of a bad back, and Victor Oladipo, who is still rehabbing a knee injury.

The Magic lost for a second straight time on a four-game trip after learning earlier in the day that they'd lost Nikola Vucevic for at least a week with a severely sprained right ankle. Forward Aaron Gordon, also bothered by an ankle injury, had to sit out the tightly contested game as well.

The Magic fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half and were down 55-45 at half-time before rallying into a 74-all tie with still 4:12 remaining in the third period.

Indiana went on to reclaim as much as a seven-point advantage in the fourth period, but a hoop by Khem Birch got Orlando within 104-103 before Markelle Fultz created a 106-all tie with a dunk with 31.1 seconds left.

Holiday then missed a jumper with 21.9 seconds to go, but Myles Turner retrieved the rebound for the Pacers and Holiday didn't misfire on his second opportunity, nailing his difference-maker.

